 Bhopal News: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted As Fire Erupts At Mattress Shop
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted As Fire Erupts At Mattress Shop

Bhopal News: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted As Fire Erupts At Mattress Shop

According to reports, the fire broke out at the shop on the main 80 feet road, which is not far from Ashoka Garden police station. Soon the fire took a massive form and fire tenders from stations at Pul Bogda, Govindpura, Fatehgarh and Kabad Khana reached the spot. Fire fighters and locals worked together to contain the fire.Officials said it took nearly two hours to control the situation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted As Fire Erupts At Mattress Shop |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Massive fire broke out at a mattress and quilt shop and its adjoining warehouse in Ashoka Garden area on Tuesday afternoon. The fire tenders from four fire stations were rushed to the spot.

High flames and thick smoke caused panic among locals for several hours. Goods worth several lakhs have been gutted. Preliminary investigation suggests that electrical short circuit caused the fire.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the shop on the main 80 feet road, which is not far from Ashoka Garden police station. Soon the fire took a massive form and fire tenders from stations at Pul Bogda, Govindpura, Fatehgarh and Kabad Khana reached the spot. Fire fighters and locals worked together to contain the fire.

Read Also
MP Cabinet Meet: Hiring On 373 Posts For 50-Bedded Ayush Hospitals in 12 Districts Including Bhopal,...
article-image

Officials said it took nearly two hours to control the situation. Panic spread in the area as several shops are located nearby raising fears that the flames could engulf adjoining establishments.

FPJ Shorts
Kurla Chemist Sentenced To 15 Years For Peddling Banned Codeine Cough Syrup
Kurla Chemist Sentenced To 15 Years For Peddling Banned Codeine Cough Syrup
Mumbai EOW Investigates Lilavati Hospital Trust Case; Five FIRs Registered For Alleged Fund Diversion
Mumbai EOW Investigates Lilavati Hospital Trust Case; Five FIRs Registered For Alleged Fund Diversion
ESIC Metro Station In Mumbai North West To Be Renamed 'Hare Ram Hare Krishna'; Metro Lines 6 & 7 Timelines Confirmed
ESIC Metro Station In Mumbai North West To Be Renamed 'Hare Ram Hare Krishna'; Metro Lines 6 & 7 Timelines Confirmed
Thane POCSO Court Convicts Tuition Teacher's Husband For Molesting Minor Student
Thane POCSO Court Convicts Tuition Teacher's Husband For Molesting Minor Student

The incident triggered a traffic jam on the busy 80 Feet Road. Ashoka Garden police managed the situation and diverted the traffic to other routes.

According to officials, the warehouse was stocked with mattresses, quilts, and foam worth several lakhs. The large quantity of flammable material caused the fire to spread rapidly while intensifying the damage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted As Fire Erupts At Mattress Shop

Bhopal News: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted As Fire Erupts At Mattress Shop

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks State's Response On Plea Against Razing House Of A Man Accused Of...

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks State's Response On Plea Against Razing House Of A Man Accused Of...

Bhopal News: Metro Operation NOC Expected Within A Week Or Two

Bhopal News: Metro Operation NOC Expected Within A Week Or Two

MP News: Dilemma Over Whether To Revoke Land Pooling Scheme Or Modify It; The Government Agrees To...

MP News: Dilemma Over Whether To Revoke Land Pooling Scheme Or Modify It; The Government Agrees To...

MP News: Drunk Bus Driver, Conductor Molest 30-Year-Old National Shooter In A Moving Bus

MP News: Drunk Bus Driver, Conductor Molest 30-Year-Old National Shooter In A Moving Bus