Bhopal News: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted As Fire Erupts At Mattress Shop |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Massive fire broke out at a mattress and quilt shop and its adjoining warehouse in Ashoka Garden area on Tuesday afternoon. The fire tenders from four fire stations were rushed to the spot.

High flames and thick smoke caused panic among locals for several hours. Goods worth several lakhs have been gutted. Preliminary investigation suggests that electrical short circuit caused the fire.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the shop on the main 80 feet road, which is not far from Ashoka Garden police station. Soon the fire took a massive form and fire tenders from stations at Pul Bogda, Govindpura, Fatehgarh and Kabad Khana reached the spot. Fire fighters and locals worked together to contain the fire.

Officials said it took nearly two hours to control the situation. Panic spread in the area as several shops are located nearby raising fears that the flames could engulf adjoining establishments.

The incident triggered a traffic jam on the busy 80 Feet Road. Ashoka Garden police managed the situation and diverted the traffic to other routes.

According to officials, the warehouse was stocked with mattresses, quilts, and foam worth several lakhs. The large quantity of flammable material caused the fire to spread rapidly while intensifying the damage.