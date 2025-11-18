MP News: Supreme Court Seeks State's Response On Plea Against Razing House Of A Man Accused Of Unlawful Religious Conversion |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the state authorities to a plea seeking contempt proceedings for the alleged illegal demolition of the petitioner’s house in violation of the Supreme Court’s directions.

The petitioner Imroz Khan, a resident of Sehore district, had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madhya Pradesh high court’s refusal to initiate contempt proceedings. According to the petitioner, his house was demolished following the registration of a false case alleging unlawful religious conversion.

Authorities in Sehore district had bulldozed parts of the house of the petitioner’s father Jabbar Khan, jailed on allegations of forcible religious conversion and holding Christian prayer meetings.

According to the United Christian Forum, members of Hindu outfits barged into the gathering on August 17.

Authorities in Sehore district partially demolished the home of Jabbar Khan on September 15, 2025 defying explicit directions from the Madhya Pradesh high court and the Supreme Court against such actions without due process. Jabbar Khan and his wife Tahira Khan were arrested under the state’s anti-conversion law on August 17. Jabbar Khan was sent to jail on allegations of luring and threatening individuals to convert to Christianity.

A day later, the Sehore Nagar Palika Parishad served a one-day notice demanding building papers. When Jabbar’s son Imroz requested 15 days due to his father’s incarceration, authorities issued fresh notices accusing the family of “unauthorized construction linked to conversion activities.”

Challenging the notices, Imroz moved the Madhya Pradesh high court, which on September 12 directed officials to follow Supreme Court guidelines issued in November 2024. These guidelines prohibit punitive demolitions without a fair hearing, detailed orders, and judicial oversight. The Supreme Court had also warned that violations would invite contempt proceedings and personal liability for officials.