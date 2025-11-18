Indore News: Help Sought In Jansunwai To Procure ₹9 Crore Shot For 2-Year-Old Girl; Collector Shivam Verma Assured Help, Appeals To Public For Support |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A very emotional and sad case of a two-year-old girl reached the weekly Jansunwai held at the collector office on Tuesday.

Pravin Sharma and Sarita Sharma, residents of New Dwarkapuri area of the city, approached collector Shivam Verma and told him that their daughter Anika suffered from a very rare disease and an injection costing Rs 9 crore was required to save her life. They asked Verma for financial help to purchase the injection.

Anika is suffering from a rare disease SMA Type 2 (Spinal Muscular Atrophy). Due to the disease the girl cannot walk. The couple explained about the rare disease of the girl who is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi.

The cost of the medication needed to save her life was approximately Rs 9 crore. They said they could not afford it. Collector Verma listened to the problem seriously and with patience, assuring them that the government and administration were with the family and would provide all possible assistance for her treatment.

Later, talking to the media collector Verma said, “We will ensure help to the couple through Red Cross and other charitable ways”. He also appealed to donors of the district to come forward and help with the girl’s treatment. Her details will be available on the Sewa Setu app. Assistance can be provided through this app.

Sarita Sharma said that collector Verma assured financial help for her daughter. She also appealed to the public and CM Dr Mohan Yadav to generously help and save the life of her daughter. The girl’s father Praveen Sharma, can be contacted for donations on his mobile number 9893523017.