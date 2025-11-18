Indore News: Doctor Booked For Giving Expired Vaccine To Toddler

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor allegedly administered an expired vaccine to a two-and-half month old girl and later assaulted her parents for raising an objection on Monday night. The incident took place at Matram Hospital located in Sarvodaya Nagar. The police registered a case against the doctor for negligence and assault on the complaint of the girl’s father.

According to the Juni Indore police, Rahul Thakur, a resident of Musakhedi, lodged a complaint stating that he took his infant daughter to the hospital for regular vaccination.

After paying Rs 7,030 at the hospital reception, Dr Himanshu Agrawal administered the Hexa-2 vaccine to the child. Rahul later noticed that the vaccine wrapper pasted on the baby’s file carried an expiry date of May 2025 after which he raised concerns about its validity. Then, Dr Agarwal took out the expiry date wrapper from the vaccination file and pasted another. When he objected, the doctor misbehaved with him and assaulted him before threatening him with dire consequences.

The police registered a case against the doctor under sections 125,125(a),115(2),296(b),351(3) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.

‘Doctor attempted compromise by promising money’

The child's father Rahul told Free Press that when he raised objections about the incident, Dr Himanshu attempted to cover up the matter. He asked Rahul to drop the case, suggesting he take his money and not inform anyone. When Rahul responded that he had not come for money but for better treatment, Dr Himanshu allegedly threatened and misbehaved with him and his wife, Rahul added.

Rahul further said that he had always wanted a daughter, and after eight long years of prayers and sacred wishes, his daughter was born. Concerned that she might face complications, he chose a private hospital instead of a government hospital, believing she would receive better treatment and facilities there. He became disturbed when she was administered an expired vaccine.

Rahul said, "The baby was crying constantly and was also lethargic. We were worried. My wife and I couldn't sleep all night, worried about potential side effects. We took her for a medical checkup by another doctor and as of now she seems to be okay."