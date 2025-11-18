Indore News: AB Road To Have Divider After BRTS Removal; Decision Taken At MiC Meeting | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A divider would be constructed on AB Road between Niranjanpur Square and Rajiv Gandhi Square after removal of BRTS corridor. This was among many approvals given by Mayor-in-Council meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, took several major decisions related to welfare, infrastructure and city development. Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, MiC members Rajendra Rathore, Niranjan Singh Chauhan, Ashwini Shukla, Abhishek Sharma, Rajesh Udawat, Nandkishore Pahadia, Priya Dangi, Rakesh Jain, Manish Sharma (Mama), along with all additional commissioners and officials, were present.

During the meeting, the council approved making new rules for providing rehabilitation assistance, grants, tricycles and other support equipment to persons with disabilities.

A major infrastructure decision was also taken regarding the stretch between Niranjanpur Square and Rajiv Gandhi Square. After the removal of the BRTS corridor, the council approved the construction of an RRC median central divider to ensure citizen safety. Besides, approval was granted for asphalt patchwork and resurfacing of damaged roads identified across various city zones.

More than 30 registered organisations had submitted proposals to adopt parks, green belts, dividers, and roundabouts for development and maintenance under the city s public participation model. The council agreed to move forward with these adoption proposals, promoting collaborative urban upkeep.

The construction of a main road from Akshat Garden to Sirpur Water Tower (Gate No 02) in Zone 14, Ward 85, was also approved.

In other decisions, the council sanctioned the relocation, installation and repair of the primary sewerage line from the Antim Chouraha to Kandilpura for the Bada Ganpati Flyover Project. Approval was also granted for issuing online tenders for a five-year advertising rights contract on 44 gantries and 3 foot-over-bridges owned by the municipal corporation.

Besides, the council gave in-principle approval for arrangements related to the disposal of domestic biomedical waste.