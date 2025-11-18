 Indore News: GRP Exhumes Body For Final Rites After Kin’s Identification
GRP police station in-charge Rashmi Patidar said that the body was found on November 14 on the railway track near the Laxmibai Nagar railway station. After the post-mortem examination and with no identification, the GRP buried the body after waiting for 72 hours. Now, the deceased had been identified as Yogesh Panchal (37), a resident of New Prince Nagar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: GRP Exhumes Body For Final Rites After Kin’s Identification | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) exhumed a body which was buried after being found on the railway track near the Laxmibai Nagar railway station. The family of the missing man identified him through a photograph and asked to perform his final rites.

The deceased was initially buried as an ‘unidentified body’ when his identity remained unknown for three days following the discovery of the body.

Meanwhile, GRP TI Patidar denied any foul play. She said the initial investigation suggested it was a train accident case. However, police were investigating to ascertain the exact cause behind the death, she said.

The family had taken permission from the SDM to exhume the body for conducting the final rites of the deceased. Therefore, the body was exhumed and handed over to the family , TI Patidar added.

