Indore News: Three Dilapidated Houses Razed; Two Receive Temporary Court Relief |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday conducted a demolition drive targeting unsafe and dilapidated buildings, pulling down three structures while two others received temporary court protection.

Officials said five hazardous houses in total had been marked for action in Ward 60. However, the owners of two properties obtained interim court orders valid until November 26, temporarily halting their demolition. Consequently, the IMC proceeded with razing only the remaining three buildings.

The operation was supervised by building officer Gitesh Tiwari, accompanied by removal supervisor Bablu Kalyane, building inspectors and other staff members. Three JCB machines were used for the demolition work. To ensure public safety and avoid traffic issues, the adjoining road was briefly closed during the operation.

Tiwari noted that the targeted houses were located in the Ranipura, Daulatganj and Siyaganj areas. “Two owners secured temporary stay orders, so our action was limited to the other three buildings. All demolitions were conducted in compliance with safety guidelines,” he said.

The IMC said that the drive aimed to prevent potential accidents caused by the deteriorating condition of old structures. Unsafe portions were removed with the help of JCB machines and strict safety measures were maintained throughout the process.