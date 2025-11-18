 Indore News: Three Dilapidated Houses Razed; Two Receive Temporary Court Relief
The operation was supervised by building officer Gitesh Tiwari, accompanied by removal supervisor Bablu Kalyane, building inspectors and other staff members. Three JCB machines were used for the demolition work. To ensure public safety and avoid traffic issues, the adjoining road was briefly closed during the operation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:28 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday conducted a demolition drive targeting unsafe and dilapidated buildings, pulling down three structures while two others received temporary court protection.

Officials said five hazardous houses in total had been marked for action in Ward 60. However, the owners of two properties obtained interim court orders valid until November 26, temporarily halting their demolition. Consequently, the IMC proceeded with razing only the remaining three buildings.

The IMC said that the drive aimed to prevent potential accidents caused by the deteriorating condition of old structures. Unsafe portions were removed with the help of JCB machines and strict safety measures were maintained throughout the process.

