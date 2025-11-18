MP News: Dilemma Over Whether To Revoke Land Pooling Scheme Or Modify It; The Government Agrees To Cancel The Scheme In The Presence Of Kisan Sangh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the revoking of the land pooling scheme in Ujjain for Simhastha at a meeting with the representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

Now, the government has to give a legal shape to the decision. The government has to decide whether the scheme will be revoked or modified.

The scheme, brought under section 52 of the Urban Development Act by the Development Authority, can either be cancelled or modified, according to the provisions.

Now, the government has to decide how the land pooling will be stopped.

The Town and Country Planning Department has to get an approval for revoking the scheme from the Urban Development Department before issuing an order. It will also require the cabinet’s nod.

On the other hand, to modify the scheme, the Ujjain Development Authority must send a proposal. The proposal for modification will be brought to the cabinet through the Urban Development Department.

Construction of roads and other works will be done on 50 acres for Simhastha. Land will be required for these works. The government wants to acquire the land by paying double the actual cost of the land by modifying the scheme.

On the other hand, the Kisan Sangh wants the government to revoke the scheme and acquire land afresh for Simhastha. The representatives of Kisan Sangh and the government agreed to revoke the scheme.

If the government revokes the scheme, it has to acquire land under the Land Acquisition Act. But there may be a problem in acquiring land under the Land Acquisition Act before Simhastha.

This is the reason that the government is sifting through all aspects before taking a decision on the issue.

CM meets Shah, gives information

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday evening and informed him about the withdrawal of the land pooling scheme and the basic works done for Simhastha. Yadav also informed Shah about the reasons for the acquisition of land for doing some important work before Simhastha.

Yadav was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the CM’s Secretariat, Neeraj Mandloi; ACS of the Urban Development Department, Sanjay Dubey; and the commissioner of Ujjain, Ashish Singh.

Plans being made with farmers’ consent: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has informed the media persons that the government is working for Simhastha with the consent of the farmers. ‘‘We will do everything as best as possible,’’ he said, adding that ‘‘as there is no shortage of money, efforts are being made to make the best of arrangements for Simhastha.’’