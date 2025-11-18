MP News: Drunk Bus Driver, Conductor Molest 30-Year-Old National Shooter In A Moving Bus | Pic for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old national shooter, who had come to Bhopal from Pune to participate in a national shooting championship tournament, was allegedly molested by the drunk conductor and driver of the bus during her return journey.

The incident came to light when the bus was stopped at a check point set up in the Rajendra Nagar area. The victim called for help, but before the police could enter the bus, both accused managed to escape.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that a shooting player had travelled from Pune to Bhopal to participate in the national shooting championship. While returning to Pune via Indore on a Verma Travels bus on Sunday night, she was allegedly molested by the conductor and driver, who were in an inebriated state.

Around 1 am, when the bus reached the Rajendra Nagar area, where a security checkpoint was installed, the victim warned the accused that she would get them caught. Frightened, they fled the scene, abandoning the bus. Initially, police believed that they had fled simply because they were intoxicated.

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that around 50 passengers were sitting in the bus and the woman was being touched inappropriately in the moving bus. The passengers have not intervened at such level until the bus was stopped at the checking point. The woman submitted a written complaint but asked officials not to file a First Information Report (FIR) until she asked them to do so. DCP Lalchandani added that she wanted to inform her parents and lawyer first, and then an FIR would be registered.

Passengers stranded, police arranges new staff

Following the incident, the passengers were stranded on the road as the bus remained stationary for over three hours. Police contacted the bus travel agency and ensured they arranged a new driver and conductor. Around 4 am, the bus resumed its journey to Pune after the staff was replaced, added TI Birthare.

Previous similar incident

Earlier, on November 6, a woman passenger travelling on a bus from Mumbai to Indore had also faced similar harassment in the Barwani district. Rajendra Nagar police had then registered a zero FIR and sent the case diary to Barwani.

Aussie cricketers stalked, molested

City residents and cricket lovers were left shocked and shamefaced after two Australian women cricketers, who had come to participate in Women’s cricket world cup, were stalked and molested by a youth when they were going to a café near their hotel on October 23.

Police had arrested the accused, identified as Aqeel alias Nitra (29), resident of Khajrana area (currently living in Azad Nagar area of the city), and registered a case under Sections 74 and 78 of BNS (Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita), which deals with outraging the modesty of a woman and using criminal force with intent to disrobe.