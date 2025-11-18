MP News: DSP, Constable Among 4 More Arrested In Seoni Hawala Loot

MP News: DSP, Constable Among 4 More Arrested For Seoni Hawala Loot | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Seoni hawala loot of Rs 2.99 crore had arrested a DSP posted in Hawak Force Balaghat, a constable posted at crime branch Jabalpur and two more, said police on Tuesday.

The court has given two-day police remand of these four accused.

On October 15, the Seoni police had arrested 11 other accused, including SDOP Pooja Pandey, police station in-charge of Bandol police station Arpit Badol and other cops.

To recall, in the second week of October, during routine vehicle checking, the staff of Bandol police station in Seoni district had stopped a car in the Siladehi forest area, During search they found huge cash of Rs 2.96 crore, which was being transported from Katni in MP to Jalna in Maharashtra.

The police beat the driver, chased him away and tried to usurp the money. They kept Rs 1.45 crore and the rest was given back to the operator. The money belonged to a trader of Maharashtra. Later he complained to the IG, Jabalpur who formed an SIT to investigate the case.

IG Pramod Verma informed that the police had arrested four more, including DSP Pankaj Mishra, constable Pramod Soni, Panju Giri from Katni and Virendra Dixit from Jabalpur.

Virendra is the relative of Pooja Pandey, whereas the other accused Panju is a businessman.

He added that they were produced before the Seoni court, which sent them to two days police remand. He claimed that connections between the accused Pooja and Pankaj had come to the fore and on the base of evidence the four had been arrested.