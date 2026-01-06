 MP News: Bhopal Member Of Parliament Alok Sharma Demands Helipad For AIIMS
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Bhopal Member Of Parliament Alok Sharma Demands Helipad For AIIMS | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal MP Alok Sharma has demanded construction of a helipad at AIIMS Bhopal campus. He raised the issue during a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in New Delhi on Monday.

article-image

Speaking to Free Press, Sharma said there is a significant need and sustained push for a helipad at AIIMS Bhopal, especially for Trauma Centre, to enable rapid air transport of critical patients from accident sites, remote areas and bordering states. This would substantially cut emergency response and treatment time.

“In organ transplant cases, it currently takes time to cover 25–30 km from AIIMS to airport. With construction of a helipad, travel time will reduce and treatment will become more convenient for patients,” he said.

Sharma said a proposal has been submitted for construction of a dedicated, advanced 300-bed Level-I Apex Trauma Centre at an estimated cost of around Rs 300 crore. The proposed facility would integrate with new Critical Care Block and provide comprehensive, specialised care for severely injured patients.

“The trauma centre will have ICU, radiology facilities, trauma operation theatres and training infrastructure. It will help reduce mortality from road accidents and other serious injuries and strengthen AIIMS Bhopal as a key trauma care centre for the region,” he said.

The MP also proposed construction of a 200-bed Apex Oncology Centre at AIIMS Bhopal with an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. In addition, he stressed need for an advanced paediatric block to enhance specialised healthcare services for children.

“In all, four major demands — helipad, trauma centre, oncology block and advanced paediatric block — were placed during SFC meeting. These proposals will now be sent to Finance Ministry for approval,” Sharma said.

