 Bhopal News: Tension For 2 Hrs After Youth Dies From New Year Party Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Tension For 2 Hrs After Youth Dies From New Year Party Clash

Bhopal News: Tension For 2 Hrs After Youth Dies From New Year Party Clash

After news of his death spread, tension prevailed in the locality. Protesters blocked the road at Ambedkar Nagar square, demanding stringent action against the accused. The situation was brought under control after TT Nagar ACP reached the spot and assured the protesters of strict action following a fair investigation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Tension For 2 Hrs After Youth Dies From New Year Party Clash | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Ambedkar Nagar for nearly two hours on Monday after a youth injured in a violent clash during a New Year celebration succumbed to injuries.

Angry family members and local residents staged a road blockade at Ambedkar Nagar square, placing the body on the road and demanding strict action against the accused and the arrest of those still on the run.

Read Also
Bhopal News: MBBS Student Dies After Jumping From 5th Floor; No Suicide Note Recovered
article-image

Police have added murder charges in the case and arrested five accused including the husband of a woman police constable.

The incident took place at Ambedkar Nagar under the jurisdiction of Kamla Nagar police station. According to reports, Jatin Pathak was sitting with his friends including Sumit Raut near a fire during New Year celebration. At the same time, another group from same neighbourhood identified as Prakash, Manish, Sunil Kumar, Rahul Singh and Amit Kumar was bursting firecrackers. One of the accused is the husband of a woman police personnel who was celebrating his daughter’s birthday with friends.

FPJ Shorts
Chembur Police Arrest Man From Uttar Pradesh For Possessing Foreign Pistol And Live Ammunition Ahead Of BMC Elections
Chembur Police Arrest Man From Uttar Pradesh For Possessing Foreign Pistol And Live Ammunition Ahead Of BMC Elections
Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Event Live
Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Event Live
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Mandap Decorator Attacked Over Work Dispute; Accused Arrested From Uttar Pradesh
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Mandap Decorator Attacked Over Work Dispute; Accused Arrested From Uttar Pradesh
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 5: Tulsi Sees Rithik-Mitali Fighting, Gets Shocked
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 5: Tulsi Sees Rithik-Mitali Fighting, Gets Shocked

An argument broke out when Sumit’s group asked the others to burst firecrackers at a safer distance. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a fight. It is alleged that after fistfights, the accused attacked Jatin and others with sticks and stones. Several youths were injured and rushed to the hospital where Jatin later died during treatment on Monday.

After news of his death spread, tension prevailed in the locality. Protesters blocked the road at Ambedkar Nagar square, demanding stringent action against the accused. The situation was brought under control after TT Nagar ACP reached the spot and assured the protesters of strict action following a fair investigation.

Kamla Nagar police arrested all five accused and seized the sticks allegedly used in the assault. Family members have also demanded a probe into the role of the woman police constable. Police officials said investigation was underway and further action would be taken based on evidence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Supreme Court Sets Aside High Court Order For Judicial Officer’s Dismissal

Bhopal News: Supreme Court Sets Aside High Court Order For Judicial Officer’s Dismissal

Bhopal News: Tension For 2 Hrs After Youth Dies From New Year Party Clash

Bhopal News: Tension For 2 Hrs After Youth Dies From New Year Party Clash

MP News: State Energy Minister Has Warns Power Officials In Jabalpur

MP News: State Energy Minister Has Warns Power Officials In Jabalpur

MP News: Rajasthan Is Not Pakistan; Madhya Pradesh Will Give 7% Water Instead Of 5%, Says Chief...

MP News: Rajasthan Is Not Pakistan; Madhya Pradesh Will Give 7% Water Instead Of 5%, Says Chief...

MP News: Liquor Shop Dispute Leads To Stabbing In Jabalpur

MP News: Liquor Shop Dispute Leads To Stabbing In Jabalpur