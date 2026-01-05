Bhopal News: Tension For 2 Hrs After Youth Dies From New Year Party Clash | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Ambedkar Nagar for nearly two hours on Monday after a youth injured in a violent clash during a New Year celebration succumbed to injuries.

Angry family members and local residents staged a road blockade at Ambedkar Nagar square, placing the body on the road and demanding strict action against the accused and the arrest of those still on the run.

Police have added murder charges in the case and arrested five accused including the husband of a woman police constable.

The incident took place at Ambedkar Nagar under the jurisdiction of Kamla Nagar police station. According to reports, Jatin Pathak was sitting with his friends including Sumit Raut near a fire during New Year celebration. At the same time, another group from same neighbourhood identified as Prakash, Manish, Sunil Kumar, Rahul Singh and Amit Kumar was bursting firecrackers. One of the accused is the husband of a woman police personnel who was celebrating his daughter’s birthday with friends.

An argument broke out when Sumit’s group asked the others to burst firecrackers at a safer distance. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a fight. It is alleged that after fistfights, the accused attacked Jatin and others with sticks and stones. Several youths were injured and rushed to the hospital where Jatin later died during treatment on Monday.

After news of his death spread, tension prevailed in the locality. Protesters blocked the road at Ambedkar Nagar square, demanding stringent action against the accused. The situation was brought under control after TT Nagar ACP reached the spot and assured the protesters of strict action following a fair investigation.

Kamla Nagar police arrested all five accused and seized the sticks allegedly used in the assault. Family members have also demanded a probe into the role of the woman police constable. Police officials said investigation was underway and further action would be taken based on evidence.