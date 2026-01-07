MP News: DGP Kailash Makwana Receives 1st Heartfulness Change Maker Award |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The organisation, Heartfulness, presented first Heartfulness Change Maker award to DGP Kailash Makwana here on Tuesday. On World Meditation Day on December 21, 2025, the award was announced at Kanha Shantivanam in Hyderabad in presence of Vice President of India.

On World Meditation Day on December 21, 2025, a mass meditation programme was organised by Madhya Pradesh police in association with Heartfulness across the state. The session was held in the presence of Heartfulness trainers and coordinators and saw participation from police officers and personnel stationed at police stations across all districts of the state.

ADG, training, Raja Babu Singh has implemented the session in all of its training institutes across the state.

Every evening, the trainees and the staff join the meditation. At the PHQ too, officials organise session. He had designed the programme with the motive to highlight the rich culture and history of the state.