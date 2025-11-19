 Bhopal Shocker: 20 Masked Hooligans Create Ruckus At Newly Opened Cafe On Hoshangabad Road, Vandalise Furniture-- CCTV Footage
Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bhopal News: Over 20 Masked Hooligans Barge Into Cafe On Hoshangabad Road, Vandalise Furniture; 2 Detained -- CCTV Footage | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from capital Bhopal, where a group of miscreants barged into a cafe and vandalised its property, leaving customers in fear.

The incident is said to have taken place on Hoshangabad Road, where over 20 armed and masked miscreants stormed into newly-opened Magic Spot Café on Monday evening and created havoc within 2 minutes. 

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the cafe, a footage of which is doing rounds of social media at present. 

Watch the video here:

In the CCTV footage, it is clearly visible that a number of miscreants barge into the cafe with sticks and start vandalising the furniture. The chaos scared the customers and staff, who then fled the spot. 

2 detained, 5 identified and several unidentified men booked

According to information, the attackers were allegedly led by a local resident named Rijesh, though officials have clarified that no robbery took place during the incident. After the attack, 2 suspects were detained by Misrod police for questioning.

Police have formed a dedicated team to investigate the case and CCTV footage has been collected as key evidence. 

Officers from 3 police stations including Misrod, Bagsewaniya and Karata Hills area are currently investigating the matter. 

The cafe operator has filed an FIR against 5 identified men and several unidentified attackers.

The incident has raised serious concerns over safety and law-and-order conditions in Bhopal, particularly in busy commercial areas.

Authorities are currently verifying the motive behind the attack and searching for the remaining accused.

