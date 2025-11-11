 MP News: Mentally-Challenged Man Spotted Playing With Baby Cobra In Jabalpur Despite Being Bitten Twice; Video Goes Viral


Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A mentally-challenged man was spotted playing with a baby cobra, leaving passersby stunned in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The man entangled the snake in his wrist and kept playing with it despite being bitten twice.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen holding the cobra in his hand, its body completely wrapped around his arm, while he touches it to his face and cheeks and even appears to talk to it.

Watch the video below :

The incident took place in Jabalpur’s Maharajpur area under Adhartal police station.

According to eyewitnesses, the man played with the cobra for several minutes.

The snake bit him twice, once on the hand and again on the arm. Even after being bitten, the man did not release the cobra and kept interacting with it.

Bhopal Model Death: 27-Yo Khushboo Suffered Pregnancy Related Complication; Live-In Partner Qasim...
article-image

Locals immediately informed the police and a snake expert, who soon reached the spot and safely rescued the cobra from the man’s grip. The injured man was taken to the hospital with the help of the 108 ambulance service.

Officials said the man is mentally unstable and is under medical care. Police have advised people not to handle snakes and to call forest or rescue teams if such incidents occur.

With Inputs From FP News Service

