 MP News: High Alert In Madhya Pradesh After Delhi Explosion; 3-Level Security Check At Bhopal Airport; Vehicle Checks Intesified-- VIDEO
Officials said the high alert will continue across the state until further notice, and all districts have been told to remain on 24-hour watch.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a blast in Delhi, security across Madhya Pradesh has been tightened.

The state police headquarters has issued a high alert and directed all districts to increase patrolling and stay ready to deal with any emergency.

All SPs, DIGs, and IGs have been told to keep a close watch on crowded markets, public places, and transport hubs. Police teams have been asked to set up checkpoints, increase vehicle checking, and monitor suspicious movement.

Similarly, heavy security has been deployed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, which attrach huge crowds.

Following the alert, Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal has increased security arrangements.

Bags are being scanned carefully, and extra police have been deployed near entry and exit gates.

Extra Measures In Bhopal, Itarsi

Security has also been tightened at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal, where passengers must now go through three levels of checking.
At Itarsi Junction, RPF and GRP teams are checking trains, luggage, and passengers, especially those coming from Delhi.

article-image

Over 50 Officers Deployed

The police, GRP, and RPF in Jabalpur have stepped up checking at the railway station and nearby areas. More than 50 personnel have been deployed on platforms and trains.
Teams are carrying out intensive checking with the help of sniffer dogs and metal detectors.

Special focus is being kept on bus stands, platforms, outer areas, and trains. Every passenger entering or leaving the station is being checked carefully.

Officials said these measures have been taken to ensure the safety of travellers after the Delhi incident.

