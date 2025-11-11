Bhopal Model Death: 27-Yo Khushboo Suffered Pregnancy Related Complication; Live-In Partner Qasim Being Quizzed By Police

Bhopal Model Death: Pregnant Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances, Live-In Partner Arrested |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Khushboo Ahirwar, the 27-year-old Bhopal model who died under mysterious circumstances on Monday, was pregnant. Reports, on Tuesday, suggested pregnancy-related complications claimed her life.

Her live-in partner Qasim is currently being questioned by the police. He dropped Khushboo at the hospital on Indore road on Monday morning and apparently fled. Doctors declared her 'brought dead.'

According to police station in-charge Prateek Singh, Khushboo originally from Bamora Mandi in Sagar and Qasim, a resident of Ujjain, had been in a live-in relationship for the past three years. They lived in a residential complex near Khajuri Sadak, where Qasim also ran a cafe.

Khushboo had pursued modelling after dropping out of college in her first year of B.A. She had over 12,000 followers on Instagram, where she was active under the name “Diamond Girl.”

Doctors in the hospital informed the police after declaring Khushboo dead on arrival. Police took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem examination.

TI Singh said that the police had taken Qasim into custody for questioning as the probe continued. Investigators were also examining CCTV camera footage and call records to piece together the events leading to Khushboo’s death.

Singh said, “We are awaiting the postmortem examination report. There are no visible injury marks on the body. Only after the medical findings will it be clear whether it is a caseof natural death, suicide, or murder.”

Family’s allegations

Khushboo’s mother Laxmi Ahirwar and her elder sister accused Qasim of murdering her. Khushboo’s mother alleged that the body bore multiple injury marks, including those on private parts, indicating brutal assault.

“My daughter was beaten to death. Kasim killed her and then escaped,” she claimed.

She said Khushboo had recently visited her home in Sagar during Diwali and returned to Bhopal on November 3. Before leaving, she had told her elder sister abouther relationship, describing Kasim as a good person. However, the family lost contact with her soon afterwards.

Qasim assured Khushboo’s mother

Laxmi said that three days before the incident, Kasim had called her. “He told me,‘I’m a Muslim, but your daughter is safe with me. Don’t worry, we are going to Ujjain.’ After that, there was no contact,” she said.

The family was later informed that Khushboo had been taken to the hospital by Qasim, who then fled the scene.

Police have detained Qasim for questioning. “A case has been registered, and the matter is under investigation based on the family’s allegations. Further action will be takenafter the postmortem examination report,” said Aditya Raj Singh Thakur, ACP Zone-4.