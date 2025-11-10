 Bhopal Model Death: 27-Year-Old Khushboo Varma's Instagram Post Hints 'Trauma' & Inner Struggles
Harshita Rawat Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After 27-year-old model Khushboo Varma, also known as Khushi Varma, was found dead in Bhopal, details about her life and modeling journey have come to light through social media.

Khushboo had been living in Bhopal for the past three years and was slowly building her career as a model and social media influencer.

Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Boyfriend Drops Her At Hospital...
article-image

She was know by the name “Diamond Girl” on Instagram and had around 12,000 followers.

Her last post, uploaded on September 17, featured her modeling jewellery.

Since then, she hadn’t post anything online. Her second last post dated August 19, however, carried a caption that read, “Crazy how trauma isn’t your fault but it’s your responsibility to heal.”

The line now seems to reflect her emotional state and possible personal struggles or maybe any disturbance between her and her boyfriend, Kasim.

Bhopal News: Thief Steals 50 Kgs Ghee, LPG Cylinder & Silver Krishna Idol From Famous Dairy-- VIDEO
article-image

Her Modeling Career

According to her profile, she worked on jewellery shoots, local lingerie brands, bridal photoshoots, and makeup artist collaborations.

Her social media feed shows her growing connection with local photographers and brands.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around her death, if it was a case of suicide or murder.

Her family has alleged it a murder, hinting at injury marks around her neck, face and private parts.

Notably, her boyfriend dropped her at the hospital on Indore Road on Monday morning and fled the spot, intensifying her family's murder claims.

