Bhopal News: Metro Ridership Shows A Declining Trend | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of people travelling in the Metro operating between eight stations of the priority corridor is declining with each passing day. However, Metro officials said that the first phase of operation in any city generally showed such a trend.

Once the Metro achieves end-to-end connectivity, passenger footfall is expected to increase substantially, they said.

Officials at Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said that the commercial operation of the Metro train started on December 21 and on the first day, 6568 passengers travelled between different Metro stations of the priority corridor.

Read Also Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam Offers Prayers At Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir In Ayodhya

On December 22, the number of travellers dropped to 2896. On the third day of commercial operation i.e. December 23, only 2163 people travelled in the Metro.

On December 24, 1784 people boarded the train. The passenger flow saw an increase on December 25 as on this particular day, 4264 people travelled in the Metro. But passenger flow dropped to 1473 on December 26 followed by 1872 passengers on December 27 and 2349 on December 28.

The Metro officials said that on an average, so far around 3000 people were using the Metro in the city. The Metro train expansion till Karond in the second phase would attract a large number of people. Till then, the train operation would continue to see fluctuation in footfall.

Sources said that as all eight Metro stations lacked vehicle parking arrangements, selective people were showing interest in the Metro.

Daily Metro Ridership

Dec 21 6568

Dec 22 2896

Dec 23 2163

Dec 24 1784

Dec 25 4264

Dec 26 1473

Dec 27 1872

Dec 27 2349