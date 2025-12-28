 Bhopal News: 50-year-old Man Dies As Fire Breaks Out In His Hut
Police said that due to the severe cold, Santosh lit a fire near his bedding inside the hut to keep himself warm before going to sleep. During the night, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire hut. Santosh, along with his bedding, was caught in the flames and sustained severe burn injuries.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
IBhopal News: 50-year-old Man Dies As Fire Breaks Out In His Hut | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man was burnt to death after a fire broke out in his hut late Saturday night in Kokta, Bilkhiria police said on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar Yadav (50), son of Bihari Lal Yadav, a resident of Kokta house No. 4. He was a mason and lived alone in a makeshift hut, surviving on food donated by local residents.

Police said that due to the severe cold, Santosh lit a fire near his bedding inside the hut to keep himself warm before going to sleep. During the night, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire hut. Santosh, along with his bedding, was caught in the flames and sustained severe burn injuries.

The incident was immediately reported to the police. A team from Bilkhiria police station reached the spot, conducted a preliminary investigation, and sent the body for post-mortem. A case of accidental death has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

