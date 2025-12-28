MP News: 'Jin Patrakaro Ko....,' Dhirendra Shastri's Controversial Remark Against Journalists Goes Viral; Takes Political Turn -- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s famous storyteller Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has once again made headlines after his controversial remarks about journalists went viral on social media.
This time, however, the issue has taken a political turn in Chhattisgarh, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel engaging in a war of words.
What was the matter?
The incident occurred while Shastri was visiting Bhilai in Durg district on Thursday for a religious gathering.
Here, while speaking to reporters, he praised Bhilai, calling it a city of education and industry and claimed that the highest number of IIT selections in the country come from here. During the interaction, he also made a controversial remark, saying that any journalist who has ‘itching’ can ask questions.
Earlier, a video had gone viral showing Dhirendra Shastri arriving in Raipur in a government aircraft and a police station in-charge removing his shoes and cap to touch the priest’s feet. This video had already triggered criticism.
Incident takes political turn
The issue took a political turn after former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reacted strongly to Dhirendra Shastri’s remark. He said that Shastri spreads superstition.
In response, Dhirendra Shastri said that if uniting Hindu society is called superstition, then such people should leave the country.
Responding to this, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai defended Dhirendra Shastri. He said India has always respected saints and sages, and calling Dhirendra Shastri a BJP agent amounts to insulting Sanatan Dharma and Bageshwar Dham. He added that the public will decide the issue.
Meanwhile, the video of Dhirendra Shastri is circulating on social media in which he is seen making controversial remarks against journalists.