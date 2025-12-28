MP News: 'Jin Patrakaro Ko....,' Dhirendra Shastri's Controversial Remark Against Journalists Goes Viral; Takes Political Turn -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s famous storyteller Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has once again made headlines after his controversial remarks about journalists went viral on social media.

This time, however, the issue has taken a political turn in Chhattisgarh, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel engaging in a war of words.

What was the matter?

The incident occurred while Shastri was visiting Bhilai in Durg district on Thursday for a religious gathering.

Here, while speaking to reporters, he praised Bhilai, calling it a city of education and industry and claimed that the highest number of IIT selections in the country come from here. During the interaction, he also made a controversial remark, saying that any journalist who has ‘itching’ can ask questions.

Any journalist who feels the urge can ask questions.



~The hypocrite Dhirendra Shastri~



A hundred salutes to such a cultural nationalist saint 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JZK0SJQfws — Shruti Dhore (@ShrutiDhore) December 28, 2025

Earlier, a video had gone viral showing Dhirendra Shastri arriving in Raipur in a government aircraft and a police station in-charge removing his shoes and cap to touch the priest’s feet. This video had already triggered criticism.

Whether it's the police or government ministers, they are all sycophants. Everyone you see is falling at the feet of this fake guru, Dhirendra Shastri.



Shameful. pic.twitter.com/bWIUXptIQc — Shruti Dhore (@ShrutiDhore) December 27, 2025

Incident takes political turn

The issue took a political turn after former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reacted strongly to Dhirendra Shastri’s remark. He said that Shastri spreads superstition.

Delhi: On Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel says, "He is a BJP campaigner, which is why he gets a plane and continues his campaigning. The BJP has been quietly helping many people in this way, but now it is happening openly" pic.twitter.com/GI8CwQcX8n — IANS (@ians_india) December 27, 2025

In response, Dhirendra Shastri said that if uniting Hindu society is called superstition, then such people should leave the country.

Responding to this, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai defended Dhirendra Shastri. He said India has always respected saints and sages, and calling Dhirendra Shastri a BJP agent amounts to insulting Sanatan Dharma and Bageshwar Dham. He added that the public will decide the issue.

VIDEO | Raipur: On former CM Bhupesh Baghel’s remark on Dhirendra Shastri, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo (@vishnudsai) Sai says, “Our country is of saints and sages, and there has always been respect for them. If he is calling Bageshwar Dham Sarkar a BJP agent, it is… pic.twitter.com/ul88QUGKq6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2025

Meanwhile, the video of Dhirendra Shastri is circulating on social media in which he is seen making controversial remarks against journalists.