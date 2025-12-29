 Bhopal News: Patwari Warns Against Shifting Of Tribal Colony Behind Manas Bhawan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Patwari Warns Against Shifting Of Tribal Colony Behind Manas Bhawan

Bhopal News: Patwari Warns Against Shifting Of Tribal Colony Behind Manas Bhawan

Residents told the PCC chief that they had been living in the area for the past 60–70 years and had recently received notices for demolition of their houses. Hearing their woes, Patwari gave a call to the Chief Secretary; however, but it reportedly went unanswered. He later spoke to the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and warned against any eviction drive.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Patwari Warns Against Shifting Of Tribal Colony Behind Manas Bhawan | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari on Sunday has warned the district administration against shifting tribal families who have been residing for decades behind Manas Bhawan.

Patwari, who had come to Manas Bhawan to attend a social justice programme, later visited the slum area along with Municipal Corporation Leader of the Opposition Shabista Zaki and assured the residents that Congress was standing with them.

Read Also
Major Disaster Averted: Passengers Escape Unhurt As Private Bus Collides With Hydrochloric Acid...
article-image

Residents told the PCC chief that they had been living in the area for the past 60–70 years and had recently received notices for demolition of their houses. Hearing their woes, Patwari gave a call to the Chief Secretary, however, but it reportedly went unanswered. He later spoke to the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and warned against any eviction drive.

 I called the Collector, but his phone was switched off. I am also trying to contact the Chief Secretary. If these houses near Manas Bhawan are demolished, we will oppose it and stand against the administration. I myself will come and the entire Congress party will stand with the people here.  Make sure to convey this message to your seniors,” said Patwari.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Digital Marketing Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Forex-Crypto Scam Via Fake Trading App
Mumbai Digital Marketing Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Forex-Crypto Scam Via Fake Trading App
Battle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Controversial Tennis Match
Battle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Controversial Tennis Match
Bombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible Evidence
Bombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible Evidence
Donald Trump Meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Florida After Vladimir Putin Call, Signals Push For Ukraine Peace Deal | VIDEO
Donald Trump Meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Florida After Vladimir Putin Call, Signals Push For Ukraine Peace Deal | VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Patwari Warns Against Shifting Of Tribal Colony Behind Manas Bhawan

Bhopal News: Patwari Warns Against Shifting Of Tribal Colony Behind Manas Bhawan

Bhopal News: MP Police On High Alert For New Year

Bhopal News: MP Police On High Alert For New Year

Bhopal News: Grand Maharana Pratap Lok Awaits Inauguration

Bhopal News: Grand Maharana Pratap Lok Awaits Inauguration

Bhopal News: Metro Ridership Shows A Declining Trend

Bhopal News: Metro Ridership Shows A Declining Trend

Bhopal News: 50-year-old Man Dies As Fire Breaks Out In His Hut

Bhopal News: 50-year-old Man Dies As Fire Breaks Out In His Hut