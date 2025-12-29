Bhopal News: Patwari Warns Against Shifting Of Tribal Colony Behind Manas Bhawan | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari on Sunday has warned the district administration against shifting tribal families who have been residing for decades behind Manas Bhawan.

Patwari, who had come to Manas Bhawan to attend a social justice programme, later visited the slum area along with Municipal Corporation Leader of the Opposition Shabista Zaki and assured the residents that Congress was standing with them.

Residents told the PCC chief that they had been living in the area for the past 60–70 years and had recently received notices for demolition of their houses. Hearing their woes, Patwari gave a call to the Chief Secretary, however, but it reportedly went unanswered. He later spoke to the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and warned against any eviction drive.

I called the Collector, but his phone was switched off. I am also trying to contact the Chief Secretary. If these houses near Manas Bhawan are demolished, we will oppose it and stand against the administration. I myself will come and the entire Congress party will stand with the people here. Make sure to convey this message to your seniors,” said Patwari.