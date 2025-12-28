Bhopal News: Grand Maharana Pratap Lok Awaits Inauguration | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Its construction complete, the grand Maharana Pratap Lok in Bhopal’s TT Nagar area is now awaiting an official inauguration. Dedicated to the life of warrior king Maharana Pratap, the memorial is spread over an area of four acres and built at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC), which had built the memorial, is yet to hand it over to the district administration. The district administration will be responsible for its operation. There is a proposal to operate it on a public private partnership (PPP) model.

It is yet to be handed over to the district administration. A meeting was held recently to discuss the issue in the presence of the District Collector and the CEO of Smart City. It is yet to be decided how and who will run it. The land on which has been built belongs to Smart City,” said an official.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the construction of Maharana Pratap Lok in 2022. Chouhan had said that the memorial would showcase Maharana Pratap’s achievements, his horse Chetak and his associates so that future generations would learn about their bravery.

The memorial is inspired by the famous Kumbhalgarh Fort in Jaisalmer. A 20-foot-tall bronze statue of Maharana Pratap has been installed in the complex, depicting him sitting on his beloved horse Chetak in an attacking posture. The statue was created by sculptor Neeraj Ahirwar.

The statue weighs 2.5 ton and costs approximately Rs 35 lakh. The ramparts of the Lok have been built based on the Rajputana architectural style.

The life story of Maharana Pratap will be showcased through pictures and films in this complex. A gallery has been created to display the events and artifacts from the lives of the kings of Mewad and Maharana Pratap. There will also be an exhibition of murals depicting major battles at the exit.