Bhopal News: BMC Power Lapse Halts Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Lifts At Ganga Nagar For Hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allegedly failed to pay electricity bills for the Ganga Nagar residential complex built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the Kotra area, leaving elevators in blocks C-1 and C-3 non-functional for nearly 10 hours on Sunday.

Residents, particularly senior citizens, women and patients, were severely inconvenienced. Lifts stopped around noon after electricity supply was disconnected due to BMC’s non-payment.

Parshuram Kumhare, 62, of flat 602 in block C-1, said his wife recently underwent surgery, making repeated use of stairs extremely difficult. “Despite paying around Rs 20,000 as maintenance charges and investing nearly Rs 29 lakh in flats, we are still deprived of basic facilities like lift services,” he said.

Residents expressed frustration over delays in possession and poor infrastructure. “People are slowly moving in, but there is nothing in the name of facilities,” Kumhare said. Complaints made throughout the day reportedly went unanswered, with officials citing Sunday as a reason for inaction. Electricity department staff restored power around 6 pm, after which lifts resumed service.

Residents intervene for action

Residents said the issue gained urgency only after Free Press contacted authorities, following which lifts restarted around 6 pm on official instructions.

BMC promises probe

Tanmay Sharma, BMC Additional Commissioner, said, “The matter has not come to my attention. It will be investigated, and as per rules, all necessary facilities will be ensured for residents.