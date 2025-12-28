 Bhopal News: BMC Power Lapse Halts Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Lifts At Ganga Nagar For Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: BMC Power Lapse Halts Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Lifts At Ganga Nagar For Hours

Bhopal News: BMC Power Lapse Halts Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Lifts At Ganga Nagar For Hours

Residents expressed frustration over delays in possession and poor infrastructure. “People are slowly moving in, but there is nothing in the name of facilities,” Kumhare said. Complaints made throughout the day reportedly went unanswered, with officials citing Sunday as a reason for inaction. Electricity department staff restored power around 6 pm, after which lifts resumed service.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allegedly failed to pay electricity bills for the Ganga Nagar residential complex built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the Kotra area, leaving elevators in blocks C-1 and C-3 non-functional for nearly 10 hours on Sunday.

Residents, particularly senior citizens, women and patients, were severely inconvenienced. Lifts stopped around noon after electricity supply was disconnected due to BMC’s non-payment.

Read Also
MP News: Five Arrested In Online Gaming & Loan Fraud; Interstate Cyber Gang Busted In Bhind
article-image

Parshuram Kumhare, 62, of flat 602 in block C-1, said his wife recently underwent surgery, making repeated use of stairs extremely difficult. “Despite paying around Rs 20,000 as maintenance charges and investing nearly Rs 29 lakh in flats, we are still deprived of basic facilities like lift services,” he said.

Residents expressed frustration over delays in possession and poor infrastructure. “People are slowly moving in, but there is nothing in the name of facilities,” Kumhare said. Complaints made throughout the day reportedly went unanswered, with officials citing Sunday as a reason for inaction. Electricity department staff restored power around 6 pm, after which lifts resumed service.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu Congress-DMK Alliance Faces Tensions As Power Sharing Demands Raise Political Heat
Tamil Nadu Congress-DMK Alliance Faces Tensions As Power Sharing Demands Raise Political Heat
India Women Record Historic 221/2 Against Sri Lanka In 4th T20I As Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma Shine
India Women Record Historic 221/2 Against Sri Lanka In 4th T20I As Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma Shine
Children Delighted To Receive Blessings And Chocolates From UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Children Delighted To Receive Blessings And Chocolates From UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'Out Of Luck': Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig At Himself As Indian Openers Fall Soon After His Arrival At Stadium During IND W vs SL W 4th T20I
'Out Of Luck': Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig At Himself As Indian Openers Fall Soon After His Arrival At Stadium During IND W vs SL W 4th T20I

Residents intervene for action

Residents said the issue gained urgency only after Free Press contacted authorities, following which lifts restarted around 6 pm on official instructions.

BMC promises probe

Tanmay Sharma, BMC Additional Commissioner, said, “The matter has not come to my attention. It will be investigated, and as per rules, all necessary facilities will be ensured for residents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: BMC Power Lapse Halts Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Lifts At Ganga Nagar For Hours

Bhopal News: BMC Power Lapse Halts Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Lifts At Ganga Nagar For Hours

Bhopal News: Despite Forest Advisory, Trains Speed Through Budhni–Midghat Stretch

Bhopal News: Despite Forest Advisory, Trains Speed Through Budhni–Midghat Stretch

MP News: 16 IPS Officers To Get Promoted To DIG Rank In 2026

MP News: 16 IPS Officers To Get Promoted To DIG Rank In 2026

Overheard In Bhopal: Officer’s ‘Partnership,’ Difficult to handle, Eyes On Post & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Officer’s ‘Partnership,’ Difficult to handle, Eyes On Post & More

MP News: Brave Mother Saves 1-Year-Old From 20-Foot Fall In Chhatarpur, Suffers Severe Injuries;...

MP News: Brave Mother Saves 1-Year-Old From 20-Foot Fall In Chhatarpur, Suffers Severe Injuries;...