 MP News: Five Arrested In Online Gaming & Loan Fraud; Interstate Cyber Gang Busted In Bhind
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Five Arrested In Online Gaming & Loan Fraud; Interstate Cyber Gang Busted In Bhind

MP News: Five Arrested In Online Gaming & Loan Fraud; Interstate Cyber Gang Busted In Bhind

Five members of an interstate gang were arrested in Bhind for defrauding people through online gaming and instant loan scams. They lured victims with small winnings before manipulating games to steal lakhs. Using mule bank accounts across several states, the gang transacted over ₹3 crore. Police continue investigating other members and linked accounts.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
4 accused of online gaming & loan fraud case | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber police in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district have busted an interstate cyber fraud gang involved in online gaming and instant loan scams, arresting five accused from Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

According to the Umri police, the accused allegedly duped victims of lakhs of rupees by first gaining their trust through small winnings in online games and then manipulating bets to cause heavy losses.

The accused lured young people with online gaming, government schemes, and instant loans.

Read Also
MP News: Drunk Driver Crashes Sleeper Bus Into Forest On NH-39 Near Panna; No Casualties Reported
article-image

Initially, victims were shown winnings of ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 to build confidence.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Congress, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Announce Alliance In Mumbai; VBA To Contest 62 Seats
BMC Elections 2026: Congress, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Announce Alliance In Mumbai; VBA To Contest 62 Seats
Inside Adah Sharma's 'Empty' Mumbai House Where Sushant Singh Once Lived, Farah Khan Gives Tour
Inside Adah Sharma's 'Empty' Mumbai House Where Sushant Singh Once Lived, Farah Khan Gives Tour
Year-Ender 2025: From Handshake Snubs To Trophy Drama; Check Out Top Moments Of India vs Pakistan Controversies
Year-Ender 2025: From Handshake Snubs To Trophy Drama; Check Out Top Moments Of India vs Pakistan Controversies
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Highlights India's Global Impact Through Youth, Science, & Innovation
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Highlights India's Global Impact Through Youth, Science, & Innovation

Once larger bets were placed, the games were rigged to ensure losses, and the money was siphoned off. In this way, lakhs of rupees were defrauded in the name of winning thousands.

Police investigation revealed that the accused had access of bank accounts from people in several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, through brokers. These accounts were used as mule accounts.

Following a complaint, at the Umri police station a joint team of Umri, Nayagaon, Barohi police stations and the Cyber Cell was formed under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Pathak and SDOP Deepak Tomar, on the directions of Superintendent of Police Dr. Asit Yadav.

Acting on technical inputs and informant information, the accused were arrested on December 20, 2025, near Chhimka village in the Gohad Chauraha police station area, along with their Ertiga car.

Read Also
MP News: Three Vehicles Collide On NH-46 In Shivpuri While Trying To Save Cow; Minor Injuries...
article-image

Umri Police Station In-charge Inspector Shivpratap Singh Rajawat appealed to the public not to give their bank account details, ATM cards, Aadhaar or PAN cards to anyone out of greed for money.

He also advised against conducting transactions in their accounts at the behest of strangers and warned against falling for online gaming scams promising easy money through social media or Telegram.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Five Arrested In Online Gaming & Loan Fraud; Interstate Cyber Gang Busted In Bhind

MP News: Five Arrested In Online Gaming & Loan Fraud; Interstate Cyber Gang Busted In Bhind

MP News: Motorcycle Explosion Kills 30-Year-Old Man In Sehore, Rips Apart Lower Body; Police Suspect...

MP News: Motorcycle Explosion Kills 30-Year-Old Man In Sehore, Rips Apart Lower Body; Police Suspect...

MP News: Deputy Collector Cheated Of ₹3 Lakh In Gwalior On Pretext Of Reducing Departmental...

MP News: Deputy Collector Cheated Of ₹3 Lakh In Gwalior On Pretext Of Reducing Departmental...

MP News: Young Man Stripped Naked, Beaten Mercilessly In Jabalpur; Probe Launched

MP News: Young Man Stripped Naked, Beaten Mercilessly In Jabalpur; Probe Launched

MP News: 'Jin Patrakaro Ko....,' Dhirendra Shastri's Controversial Remark Against Journalists Goes...

MP News: 'Jin Patrakaro Ko....,' Dhirendra Shastri's Controversial Remark Against Journalists Goes...