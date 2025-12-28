MP News: Five Arrested In Online Gaming & Loan Fraud; Interstate Cyber Gang Busted In Bhind

4 accused of online gaming & loan fraud case | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber police in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district have busted an interstate cyber fraud gang involved in online gaming and instant loan scams, arresting five accused from Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

According to the Umri police, the accused allegedly duped victims of lakhs of rupees by first gaining their trust through small winnings in online games and then manipulating bets to cause heavy losses.

The accused lured young people with online gaming, government schemes, and instant loans.

Initially, victims were shown winnings of ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 to build confidence.

Once larger bets were placed, the games were rigged to ensure losses, and the money was siphoned off. In this way, lakhs of rupees were defrauded in the name of winning thousands.

Police investigation revealed that the accused had access of bank accounts from people in several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, through brokers. These accounts were used as mule accounts.

Following a complaint, at the Umri police station a joint team of Umri, Nayagaon, Barohi police stations and the Cyber Cell was formed under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Pathak and SDOP Deepak Tomar, on the directions of Superintendent of Police Dr. Asit Yadav.

Acting on technical inputs and informant information, the accused were arrested on December 20, 2025, near Chhimka village in the Gohad Chauraha police station area, along with their Ertiga car.

Umri Police Station In-charge Inspector Shivpratap Singh Rajawat appealed to the public not to give their bank account details, ATM cards, Aadhaar or PAN cards to anyone out of greed for money.

He also advised against conducting transactions in their accounts at the behest of strangers and warned against falling for online gaming scams promising easy money through social media or Telegram.