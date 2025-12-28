 MP News: Drunk Driver Crashes Sleeper Bus Into Forest On NH-39 Near Panna; No Casualties Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Drunk Driver Crashes Sleeper Bus Into Forest On NH-39 Near Panna; No Casualties Reported

MP News: Drunk Driver Crashes Sleeper Bus Into Forest On NH-39 Near Panna; No Casualties Reported

A Satna–Indore sleeper bus lost control near the Sakariya turn on National Highway-39 in Panna and veered into a forest late Saturday. A tree stopped the bus, preventing a major tragedy. Passengers alleged the driver was intoxicated and fled after the crash. Injured passengers were taken to district hospitals. Police reached the spot after about 40 minutes and are investigating.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Drunk Driver Crashes Sleeper Bus Into Forest On NH-39 Near Panna; No Casualties Reported | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A bus travelling from Satna to Indore lost control and crashed into a forested area in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Saturday night.

The accident occurred near the Sakariya turn on National Highway-39 in Panna district.

According to reports, the bus was stopped by a large tree, which prevented it from plunging deeper into the forest and potentially causing heavy casualties.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Undertrial Accused Escapes From District Court, Search On
article-image

According to passengers, the bus was moving at high speed when it suddenly went out of control near the turn. The vehicle was badly damaged in the accident. Several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Devendranagar and Panna District Hospital for treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Binny And Family Out On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Varun Dhawan's Niece Anjini Dhawan's Debut Film Online
Binny And Family Out On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Varun Dhawan's Niece Anjini Dhawan's Debut Film Online
'Patak Patak Ke Marunga': Mumbai Woman Traveling To AP Dhillon Concert In Bandra Shares 'Scary' Auto Experience, Complaint Filed Against Driver
'Patak Patak Ke Marunga': Mumbai Woman Traveling To AP Dhillon Concert In Bandra Shares 'Scary' Auto Experience, Complaint Filed Against Driver
Mumbai Fire: Woman With Over 95% Burns Succumbs In Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Others Critical On Oxygen Support
Mumbai Fire: Woman With Over 95% Burns Succumbs In Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Others Critical On Oxygen Support
Foreign Investors Pull Out At Record Pace, Here’s What Triggered The ₹1.6 Lakh Crore Exit From Indian Stocks?
Foreign Investors Pull Out At Record Pace, Here’s What Triggered The ₹1.6 Lakh Crore Exit From Indian Stocks?

Passengers alleged that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident and showed complete disregard for passenger safety. They claimed that soon after the crash, the driver fled the spot.

Read Also
MP News: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot While Playing With Landlord’s Son In Morena; Probe...
article-image

The bus was reportedly carrying students and working professionals who were travelling to Indore. The bus was scheduled to reach Indore on Sunday morning.

Passengers further alleged that when they attempted to contact the bus operator through the company’s helpline number, no assistance was provided.

Police reached the accident site nearly 40 minutes after receiving information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Drunk Driver Crashes Sleeper Bus Into Forest On NH-39 Near Panna; No Casualties Reported

MP News: Drunk Driver Crashes Sleeper Bus Into Forest On NH-39 Near Panna; No Casualties Reported

MP News: Three Vehicles Collide On NH-46 In Shivpuri While Trying To Save Cow; Minor Injuries...

MP News: Three Vehicles Collide On NH-46 In Shivpuri While Trying To Save Cow; Minor Injuries...

Bhopal News: Undertrial Accused Escapes From District Court, Search On

Bhopal News: Undertrial Accused Escapes From District Court, Search On

MP News: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot While Playing With Landlord’s Son In Morena; Probe...

MP News: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot While Playing With Landlord’s Son In Morena; Probe...

Madhya Pradesh December 28, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip As Temperatures Drop Below...

Madhya Pradesh December 28, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip As Temperatures Drop Below...