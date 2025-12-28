MP News: Drunk Driver Crashes Sleeper Bus Into Forest On NH-39 Near Panna; No Casualties Reported | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A bus travelling from Satna to Indore lost control and crashed into a forested area in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Saturday night.

The accident occurred near the Sakariya turn on National Highway-39 in Panna district.

According to reports, the bus was stopped by a large tree, which prevented it from plunging deeper into the forest and potentially causing heavy casualties.

According to passengers, the bus was moving at high speed when it suddenly went out of control near the turn. The vehicle was badly damaged in the accident. Several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Devendranagar and Panna District Hospital for treatment.

Passengers alleged that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident and showed complete disregard for passenger safety. They claimed that soon after the crash, the driver fled the spot.

The bus was reportedly carrying students and working professionals who were travelling to Indore. The bus was scheduled to reach Indore on Sunday morning.

Passengers further alleged that when they attempted to contact the bus operator through the company’s helpline number, no assistance was provided.

Police reached the accident site nearly 40 minutes after receiving information.