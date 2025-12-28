Bhopal News: Undertrial Accused Escapes From District Court, Search On | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An undertrial accused who escaped from judicial custody during court proceedings on December 15 which caused panic in the court complex, MP Nagar police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred while the bail process of the accused was underway. The accused, identified as Ayush alias Aman Ali, was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Harsha Parmar in connection with a case of assault and verbal abuse registered at TT Nagar police station.

As per the complaint filed by criminal reader Rahul Sahare' the court accepted the accused’s bail application under relevant section of BNSS. However, before the verification of bail documents could be completed, the accused allegedly misled the police personnel and fled from the courtroom.

Following the escape, court officials immediately alerted the police, leading to a swift response. MP Nagar police have registered a case on Friday based on the complaint and launched a search operation.

Police station charge Jai-hind Sharma said that the police teams were currently scanning CCTV footage installed across the court premises and conducting raids at possible hideouts to trace the absconding accused.