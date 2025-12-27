 MP News: Migratory Birds Fly To Panna's Pawai Forests From Gulf, Central Asian Countries; Expected To Stay For 3 Months
Several migratory birds, including Eurasian and Himalayan Griffon vultures, Painted Storks and the rare Black Stork, have arrived in Panna’s Pawai forests during winter after travelling thousands of kilometres. Forest officials call this a positive sign for biodiversity and conservation, crediting sustained protection efforts. The birds are expected to stay for nearly three months.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Eurasian Griffon vultures | Wikipedia

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): During the peak of winters, several migratory birds have reached the Pawai forest range in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna after travelling thousands of kilometres

At a time when vultures are rapidly disappearing from many parts of India and the world, their increasing presence in the Pawai forests of South Panna Forest Division has brought encouraging news for wildlife conservation.

Himalayan Griffon vultures

Himalayan Griffon vultures | FP Photo

These include Eurasian Griffon vultures, Himalayan Griffon vultures, Painted Storks and the rare Black Storks. The birds are expected to stay in the area for nearly 3 months.

Painted Storks

Painted Storks | FP Photo

Officials said the Eurasian Griffon vultures migrate from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian regions, while the Himalayan Griffons arrive from the Himalayas, Tibet and parts of central China.

Forest officials consider this a positive sign for biodiversity and environmental health, as vultures play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. 

The presence of European vultures in Madhya Pradesh is especially significant.

Pawai favourable for endangered birds

According to South Panna Forest Division DFO Anupam Sharma, the increase in migratory birds reflects the success of conservation efforts and sustainable forest management. 

The development highlights Pawai forests as a safe and favourable habitat for endangered and rare bird species.

