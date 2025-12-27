 Bhopal News: Massive Fire Near Patra Underpass Destroys Sawmill, Showroom
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Massive Fire Near Patra Underpass Destroys Sawmill, Showroom | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out late Friday night near Patra underpass, gutting a private sawmill and an adjacent decorator showroom in the city’s timber market.

The blaze, which erupted around 2:45 am, triggered panic as flames shot up nearly 60 feet, threatening nearby homes and an adjoining railway track, said Mangalwara police.

According to police, the fire started under unknown circumstances at a private sawmill beside a drain near the underbridge. Within minutes, it spread rapidly due to large timber stocks and engulfed a neighboring decorator showroom. Furniture, decorative items, and wood stocks were completely destroyed. Preliminary losses are estimated at Rs. 3 crore.

Eyewitnesses said heat was so intense that tin sheds melted and collapsed. Flames were visible from a distance, causing fear among residents. The incident site is close to an active railway track, forcing authorities to slow train operations to avoid mishaps.

Timber stocks pose risk

The timber market houses 108 operational sawmills, each storing large quantities of wood. Officials estimate over 2,000 tonnes of timber are present in the area at any given time. Fortunately, the fire did not spread across the entire market, which is surrounded by homes, shops, a petrol pump, and railway infrastructure.

Second major blaze in 45 days

This is the second major fire incident in the area within 45 days. On November 9, a similar blaze caused losses of Rs. 1.5–2 crore. Together, fire incidents in less than two months have destroyed assets worth nearly Rs. 5–6 crore.

Eyewitness account

Awar Hussain, son of the affected furniture showroom owner, said the fire spread across the half-acre premises within 15 minutes. He confirmed losses of Rs. 3–4 crore and said four workers sustained minor injuries, though none are critical.

Police probe

Police station in-charge Ajay Soni said authorities have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

