MP News: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot While Playing With Landlord’s Son In Morena; Probe Underway |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old was killed after being hit by a bullet allegedly fired accidentally by a 14-year-old while the children were playing at a house in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Saturday night.

According to officials, three children, two sons of the landlord and the tenant’s son, were playing on the second floor of the house around 10 pm. During this time, the landlord’s minor son reportedly took his father’s licensed .315 bore rifle that was kept in the room. A shot was fired, striking Rishabh in the head. He died on the spot.

Hearing the gunshot, people from the surrounding area gathered. Cops were immediately informed. The child’s body was sent to the Porsa mortuary for post-mortem examination, scheduled for Sunday. Police seized the rifle and took the rifle owner, a private security guard, and the minor’s father to the police station for questioning.

Police said the rifle owner had returned to Porsa a day earlier and had left the weapon at home before going to his village. The victim’s family has alleged murder, claiming a different weapon was involved and that the landlord fled with it. However, police said the matter is under investigation.

Station House Officer Dinesh Kushwah said initial findings suggest the firing was accidental, but inquiries are continuing based on the family’s complaint. The incident has left the locality in shock, and further action will follow after the investigation and post-mortem report.