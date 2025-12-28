 MP News: Brave Mother Saves 1-Year-Old From 20-Foot Fall In Chhatarpur, Suffers Severe Injuries; Child Unharmed
In Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, a mother risked her life to save her one-year-old daughter from an 18–20 feet fall from a rooftop. The baby escaped unharmed, while the mother sustained serious injuries. Identified as Rakhi, she was hospitalized and later referred to a higher medical centre. Locals praised her bravery, and police have launched an investigation.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-touching incident, a mother risked her own life to save her one-year-old daughter from a deadly fall in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. 

The mother kept her child without a scratch, however, she herself sustained severe injuries to her face and body.

According to information, the woman was identified as Rakhi and the incident took place in Gangayach village under Kotwali police station limits.

She had taken her infant daughter to the rooftop of her house in the morning on a doctor’s advice to give her some sunlight. 

While playing, the child moved close to the edge of the roof. Before the mother could fully react, the baby slipped and began to fall.

Rakhi immediately tried to grab her daughter and managed to hold her, but in the process she herself lost balance and fell from the roof along with the child. 

While falling, she wrapped the baby in her arms and shielded her with her body. Both fell nearly 18 - 20 feet onto a concrete road below.

Miraculously, the baby escaped unharmed, while the mother suffered serious injuries to her face, hands and legs. 

She was rushed to the district hospital for treatment and later referred to a higher medical centre for better care.

The incident has left locals praising the mother’s courage and calling it a miracle. Hospital authorities informed the police and a report has been sent to the concerned police station. 

Police said they are investigating the matter and taking necessary legal action.

