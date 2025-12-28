 MP News: Three Vehicles Collide On NH-46 In Shivpuri While Trying To Save Cow; Minor Injuries Reported -- VIDEO
A major accident was narrowly avoided on NH-46 in Shivpuri district when three vehicles collided while trying to save a cow that suddenly came onto the highway near Lal Hotel. Two cars and an Eicher truck were damaged. The incident, caught on CCTV, caused only minor injuries, highlighting the ongoing danger of stray cattle on the highway.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Three Vehicles Collide On NH-46 In Shivpuri While Trying To Save Cow; Minor Injuries Reported -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A major road accident was narrowly avoided on NH-46 in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, after 3 vehicles collided with each other while trying to save a cow.

According to information, the accident took place on the Guna - Shivpuri lane near Lal Hotel under Kolaras police station area, where a cow suddenly came onto the busy highway.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the roadside Lal Hotel.

While some vehicles managed to pass safely, a car driver applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting the cow. 

As a result, another car coming from behind rammed into it. Moments later, an Eicher truck hit the second car from behind.

article-image

Minor injuries reported

Both cars and the Eicher truck were damaged in the collision. Fortunately, the occupants of the cars suffered only minor injuries and no loss of life was reported.

Eyewitnesses said that if the first car driver had tried to turn the vehicle instead of braking, it could have come under the truck that was overtaking at the same time, making the accident much more serious.

On receiving information, Kolaras police reached the spot, controlled the situation, and started an investigation.

The damaged vehicles were removed from the road and traffic was restored.

It is important to note that the problem of stray cattle on NH - 46 passing through the Kolaras Vidhansabha area continues. 

Several accidents have already occurred on this stretch due to stray animals and many cows have lost their lives.

Due to the lack of proper arrangements, the lives of motorists on the highway remain at risk.

