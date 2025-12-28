 MP News: Motorcycle Explosion Kills 30-Year-Old Man In Sehore, Rips Apart Lower Body; Police Suspect Detonators
A 30-year-old man, Sukhram Barela, was killed after his motorcycle exploded near Ramnagar village on the Ichhawar–Ashta road in Sehore on Sunday morning. The blast caused extensive damage to his lower body, leading to instant death. The motorcycle was completely destroyed. Police suspect detonators, as the man was involved in well-blasting work. A forensic investigation is underway.

Arimitra Bose
Updated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old died in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore after his motorcycle exploded on Sunday morning.

According to reports, Sukhram Barela (30), a resident of Jamli, was traveling to Ramnagar on his motorcycle carrying a large quantity of detonators.

Near a stone-crushing unit, the motorcycle suddenly exploded, killing him on the spot and completely destroying the vehicle. The explosion severely ripped apart the lower part of the man's body.

Initial investigation suspects detonators

After the accident, locals spotted the severely injured man lying near his damaged bike and immediately informed the police. Ichhawar police arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

A forensic team was also called in. The initial investigation suggests the presence of detonators.

However, according to Ichhawar police, the presence of explosives would only be confirmed after the investigation report is received.

A thorough investigation into the transportation and use of illegal explosive materials is underway following this incident.

Police officials confirmed that no suspicious or sensitive materials were found around the site. Police are investigating the source and legality of any explosive materials involved.

