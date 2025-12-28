MP News: Young Man Stripped Naked, Beaten Mercilessly In Jabalpur; Probe Launched |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has come to light, where a young man was stripped naked and beaten mercilessly by unidentified miscreants.

The inhuman incident is said to have occurred in the Adhartal police station area.

The attackers recorded the assault on video and later shared it on social media.

The video circulated from an account named ‘Nikki Thakur,’ which showed shocking cruelty. It also drew comparisons to Taliban-style punishment.

Police takes suo motu cognizance

As the video went viral, panic spread in the locality. After the matter came to light, the police took suo motu cognizance and began an investigation.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused.

The fear of police appears to be fading in Jabalpur as miscreants once again displayed extreme brutality.

Police officials said action will be taken against those involved once they are traced.

Further details are awaited.