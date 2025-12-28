Bhopal News: Man Recently Released From Jail Arrested For Raping 19-Year-Old Daughter

Bhopal News: Man Just Released From Jail Arrested For Raping 19-Year-Old Daughter In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly raped his 19-year-old daughter after his recent release from jail in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, as reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Chhola Mandir police station area of ​​Bhopal. The accused had been released around two months ago after serving a 14-year sentence in a murder case.

According to police, the victim lives separately with her mother. She stated that about 15 days ago, she visited her father’s house to meet him.

During this time, her father intimidated and threatened her into having sexual relations with him.

The first assault took place 15 days ago when she initially visited her father. Due to fear and social stigma, she initially did not inform anyone about the crime.

Police said that after several days, the young woman felt distressed and decided to approach the police.

On Saturday, she lodged a complaint at the Chhola Mandir police station. Based on her statement, a case was registered under relevant sections of the law.

The accused served 14 years' imprisonment for murder

The accused was in jail for a murder case. He was released from jail two months ago after serving a fourteen-year sentence.