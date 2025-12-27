Bhopal News: Enraged Savarna Community Attempts to Burn Ambedkar’s Biography, Ideological Texts | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in the city of Bhind on Saturday after members of the Savarna Army and Parashuram Sena staged a protest against the public burning of the Manusmriti by Bhim Army activists in Gwalior and Shivpuri districts. During the protest, an attempt was allegedly made to burn literature associated with Ambedkarite ideology, prompting swift police intervention.

According to sources, protesters gathered at Parade Chowk and tried to place and burn a copy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s autobiography. Police personnel deployed at the spot immediately stopped the act, leading to a heated confrontation between Parashuram Sena members and the police. A prolonged standoff ensued between Parashuram Sena’s district president, Devesh Sharma, and police officials.

Speaking to Free Press, Sharma claimed that attempts to burn Ambedkarite literature were prevented due to the presence of the police. He criticised the government for what he described as inaction over the burning of the Manusmriti. “We oppose the government’s silence whenever Sanatan Dharma is targeted. No action was taken against those who burned the Manusmriti,” Sharma said, adding that the organisation would continue its movement against Ambedkarite ideology.

The situation escalated further when Parashuram Sena’s district vice-president, Bunti Purohit, arrived alone at Parade Chowk and allegedly attempted to burn Ambedkar’s autobiography while live-streaming the act on social media. Police detained him immediately and took him to the police station.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army workers staged a protest by surrounding the Kotwali police station, demanding the registration of an FIR against those who attempted to burn Ambedkar’s autobiography. The protest comes two days after the Bhim Army observed ‘Manusmriti Dahan Diwas’ in Shivpuri district, during which a video surfaced showing copies of the Manusmriti being burned from a stage.

When contacted, the Bhind police administration did not officially acknowledge the incidents or provide a detailed response. “The efforts are underway to maintain peace and communal harmony,” Kotwali police station In-Charge Brajendra Singh Sengar told Free Press.