MP News: Tigress From Bandhavgarh Released In Open Forest Of Madhav Tiger Reserve In Shivpuri, Number Rises To Eight--VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was released into the open forest of Madhav Tiger Reserve in Shivpuri on Saturday.

A video showing the tigress running inside the forest after being released has surfaced and is circulating widely on social media.

According to information, the release was carried out in the central zone of the reserve after completing all safety checks. With this, the total number of tigers in Madhav Tiger Reserve has now increased to eight.

Forest officials said the reserve currently has four female tigers, two male tigers and two cubs. The growing tiger population is seen as a positive sign for wildlife conservation in the region.

Earlier, in September, tigress MT-3 gave birth to two cubs inside the reserve, further strengthening the tiger population.

The tigress released on Saturday was also brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Officials said proper monitoring and safety arrangements were made before releasing her into the forest.

Tiger reintroduction in Madhav National Park began on March 10, 2023, after a gap of nearly 27 years. At that time, a male and a female tiger were released in the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Later, another tigress was introduced, and soon after, Madhav was declared a Tiger Reserve.

Recently, on March 10, 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released another tigress in the reserve. In April, a male tiger named ‘Tandav’ was also settled in the forest.

Since getting the tiger reserve status, tourist numbers at Madhav Tiger Reserve have been rising. This has boosted tourism and business activities in the area.