 MP News: Tigress From Bandhavgarh Released In Open Forest Of Madhav Tiger Reserve In Shivpuri, Number Rises To Eight--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Tigress From Bandhavgarh Released In Open Forest Of Madhav Tiger Reserve In Shivpuri, Number Rises To Eight--VIDEO

MP News: Tigress From Bandhavgarh Released In Open Forest Of Madhav Tiger Reserve In Shivpuri, Number Rises To Eight--VIDEO

A tigress from Bandhavgarh was released into Madhav Tiger Reserve in Shivpuri, raising the total tiger count to eight. Officials say the reserve now has four females, two males and two cubs. Tiger reintroduction began in 2023 after 27 years. Since becoming a tiger reserve, tourism has increased, boosting local business and employment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was released into the open forest of Madhav Tiger Reserve in Shivpuri on Saturday.

A video showing the tigress running inside the forest after being released has surfaced and is circulating widely on social media.

Watch the video below :

Read Also
Indore News: Tiger Territory Takes Root As Signs Surge
article-image

According to information, the release was carried out in the central zone of the reserve after completing all safety checks. With this, the total number of tigers in Madhav Tiger Reserve has now increased to eight.

FPJ Shorts
Salman Khan 60th Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebrities Wish The Battle Of Galwan Actor
Salman Khan 60th Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebrities Wish The Battle Of Galwan Actor
Religious Leaders Threaten To Disrupt IPL 2026 Matches Over Mustafizur Rahman Participation Amid Atrocities Against Hindus In Bangladesh
Religious Leaders Threaten To Disrupt IPL 2026 Matches Over Mustafizur Rahman Participation Amid Atrocities Against Hindus In Bangladesh
'Attack On States Of India’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For Replacing MGNREGA With G-RAM-G After CWC Meeting - VIDEO
'Attack On States Of India’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For Replacing MGNREGA With G-RAM-G After CWC Meeting - VIDEO
Banking Sector Outlook Brightens: Capital Market Company Elara Forecasts Strong Q3 FY26 Loan Growth
Banking Sector Outlook Brightens: Capital Market Company Elara Forecasts Strong Q3 FY26 Loan Growth

Forest officials said the reserve currently has four female tigers, two male tigers and two cubs. The growing tiger population is seen as a positive sign for wildlife conservation in the region.

Earlier, in September, tigress MT-3 gave birth to two cubs inside the reserve, further strengthening the tiger population.

The tigress released on Saturday was also brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Officials said proper monitoring and safety arrangements were made before releasing her into the forest.

Read Also
AITE 2026 Survey: Indore Forest Emerges As Permanent Habitat For Tigers
article-image

Tiger reintroduction in Madhav National Park began on March 10, 2023, after a gap of nearly 27 years. At that time, a male and a female tiger were released in the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Later, another tigress was introduced, and soon after, Madhav was declared a Tiger Reserve.

Recently, on March 10, 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released another tigress in the reserve. In April, a male tiger named ‘Tandav’ was also settled in the forest.

Since getting the tiger reserve status, tourist numbers at Madhav Tiger Reserve have been rising. This has boosted tourism and business activities in the area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Migratory Birds Fly To Panna's Pawai Forests From Gulf, Central Asian Countries; Expected...

MP News: Migratory Birds Fly To Panna's Pawai Forests From Gulf, Central Asian Countries; Expected...

MP News: Tigress From Bandhavgarh Released In Open Forest Of Madhav Tiger Reserve In Shivpuri,...

MP News: Tigress From Bandhavgarh Released In Open Forest Of Madhav Tiger Reserve In Shivpuri,...

MP News: Portion Of Heritage-Style Entry Gate Collapses In Gwalior; Collector Orders Probe -- VIDEO

MP News: Portion Of Heritage-Style Entry Gate Collapses In Gwalior; Collector Orders Probe -- VIDEO

Jabalpur Updates: Woman SHG President Assaulted; House Property Vandalised By Miscreants In 2...

Jabalpur Updates: Woman SHG President Assaulted; House Property Vandalised By Miscreants In 2...

Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Timber Market Second Time In A Month; 4 Workers Injured,...

Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Timber Market Second Time In A Month; 4 Workers Injured,...