 Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Timber Market Second Time In A Month; 4 Workers Injured, Wood Worth Lakhs Of Rupees Reduced To Ashes
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four workers were injured after a major fire broke out late Friday night at the Timber Market in Bhopal.

This marked the second such incident in nearly a month.

According to information, the fire erupted around 3:30 a.m. near Patra Nala, affecting a showroom and warehouse of Bhopal Decorators.

Large quantities of timber worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes in the blaze.

article-image

Four workers operating an wood cutting machine were injured during the fire. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have confirmed that their injuries are not life-threatening, but they are receiving proper medical care.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine how it started. Local residents reported seeing thick smoke rising from the area, and the fire brigade rushed to the spot to control the flames.

Firefighters worked for several hours and were able to bring the situation under control, preventing further damage to nearby shops and warehouses.

article-image

This is the second major fire in the Bhopal timber market within a month, raising concerns among shop owners and local authorities about safety measures in the area.

Business owners are urging officials to inspect fire safety arrangements and take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The fire has caused financial loss and disrupted business activities in the area. Authorities continue to investigate and monitor the affected site.

