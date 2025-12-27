MP News: 30-Year-Old Body Found At Bageshwar Dham In Chhatarpur; Cause Of Death Under Probe

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man’s body was found once again at the famous Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Friday.

The body was brought to the Chhatarpur District Hospital and kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The cause of death is not clear yet and the matter is under investigation.

According to information, the incident took place in Garha village under Bamitha police station area, where the world-famous Bageshwar Dham is located. The deceased was wearing a Bageshwar Dham T-shirt when his body was found.

Police said an Aadhaar card and a mobile phone were recovered from the spot, which helped in identifying the deceased. He has been identified as Dhiraj Shah, aged around 30 to 35 years, a resident of Begusarai district in Bihar.

Chhatarpur ASP Aditya Patle said that a case has been registered and investigation is ongoing. Prima facie, the death is suspected to be due to health issues, but the exact cause will be known only after the post-mortem report.

The police have contacted the family members of the deceased. It is still not clear how long the man had been staying at Bageshwar Dham. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, police said.