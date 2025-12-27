Bhopal News: School Teachers Strip Students Make Them Stand In Biting Cold | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The teachers of St. Martin’s School in Jatakheda, Sehore, partially stripped some students and made them stand in the biting cold for not doing homework.

Though the incident took place in November, it came to light on Friday after the photographs went viral on social media on Friday, sparking protests and prompting the administration to plunge into action to control the situation.

According to complaints by the parents, the children were allegedly stripped partially and asked to stand outside their classroom. They were also forced to perform the “chicken pose,” a sort of punishment.

According to reports, principal Samreen Khan and a school driver subjected the children to the inhumane treatment. The children were also forced to parade through classrooms.

The children also alleged that the school administration had prohibited them from wearing sacred threads (Kalawa) and applying tilak on their foreheads.

The situation escalated after the photographs went viral. Some locals and Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest at the school gate, demanding immediate arrest of the guilty.

The atmosphere became so volatile that a heavy police contingent from Mandi Police Station was deployed.

Fine imposed on school

District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Singh Tomar conducted an inquiry. After finding the allegations to be prima facie true, the DEO imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the school.

Children’s statements recorded

City superintendent of police Abhinandan Sharma confirmed that the police were recording the statements from all parties involved in the incident. The district administration assured that a case would soon be registered against the principal and staff.