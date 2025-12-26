MP News: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped In Jabalpur College Campus On Pretext Of Job; Clerk & Peon Arrested

22-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped In Jabalpur's College Campus On The Pretext Of Job; UDC and Peon Arrested | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Krishi Nagar Colony of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University. The accused, an Upper Division Clerk identified as 58-year-old Durga Shankar Singraha, allegedly lured the woman on the pretext of providing her a job. The woman was earlier befriended by the accused on the pretext of a job.

He reportedly collected her documents for verification purposes and called her to his cabin for further processing, where he allegedly raped her. During the incident, the peon, identified as 42-year-old Mukesh Sen, allegedly locked the room from the outside.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Adhartal police registered a case under rape and other relevant sections of the law. Both accused were arrested soon after the complaint was filed.

The Adharthal police said further investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken against the accused to ensure justice for the victim.