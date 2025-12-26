 MP News: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped In Jabalpur College Campus On Pretext Of Job; Clerk & Peon Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped In Jabalpur College Campus On Pretext Of Job; Clerk & Peon Arrested

MP News: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped In Jabalpur College Campus On Pretext Of Job; Clerk & Peon Arrested

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University by a 58-year-old Upper Division Clerk, Durga Shankar Singraha, with the help of a 42-year-old peon, Mukesh Sen, who locked the room. The woman had been lured under the pretext of a job. Both accused were arrested by Adhartal police following her complaint.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
22-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped In Jabalpur's College Campus On The Pretext Of Job; UDC and Peon Arrested | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Krishi Nagar Colony of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University. The accused, an Upper Division Clerk identified as 58-year-old Durga Shankar Singraha, allegedly lured the woman on the pretext of providing her a job. The woman was earlier befriended by the accused on the pretext of a job.

Read Also
MP News: Woman Accuses Female Cop Of Framing Her In False Case Of Illegal Liquor & Demanding ₹1...
article-image

He reportedly collected her documents for verification purposes and called her to his cabin for further processing, where he allegedly raped her. During the incident, the peon, identified as 42-year-old Mukesh Sen, allegedly locked the room from the outside.

Read Also
MP News: Design A Logo For MP Govt's 'Sugam Transport Service' & Get A Chance To Win ₹5 Lakh...
article-image

Based on the woman’s complaint, Adhartal police registered a case under rape and other relevant sections of the law. Both accused were arrested soon after the complaint was filed.

FPJ Shorts
Aligarh Muslim University Campus Killing: CCTV Footage Shows Assailants Kept Shooting Into Teacher’s Head Even After His Death
Aligarh Muslim University Campus Killing: CCTV Footage Shows Assailants Kept Shooting Into Teacher’s Head Even After His Death
Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 15-Year High, Here's What’s Driving The Stunning Rally?
Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 15-Year High, Here's What’s Driving The Stunning Rally?
'You're Being Rude': Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash From Falaq Naaz Over 'No Comparison' Claim With Shubhangi Atre
'You're Being Rude': Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash From Falaq Naaz Over 'No Comparison' Claim With Shubhangi Atre
'92,000 Government Jobs Provided, Over 2 Lakh In Private Sector In Two Years': Rajasthan CM
'92,000 Government Jobs Provided, Over 2 Lakh In Private Sector In Two Years': Rajasthan CM

The Adharthal police said further investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken against the accused to ensure justice for the victim.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 19-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident While Returning From Cricket Tournament In...

MP News: 19-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident While Returning From Cricket Tournament In...

MP News: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped In Jabalpur College Campus On Pretext Of Job; Clerk & Peon Arrested

MP News: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped In Jabalpur College Campus On Pretext Of Job; Clerk & Peon Arrested

MP News: Design A Logo For MP Govt's 'Sugam Transport Service' & Get A Chance To Win ₹5 Lakh...

MP News: Design A Logo For MP Govt's 'Sugam Transport Service' & Get A Chance To Win ₹5 Lakh...

Bhopal News: Young Sardars Steal The Show With 'Gatka' Performance On 'Veer Bal Diwas'; CM Mohan...

Bhopal News: Young Sardars Steal The Show With 'Gatka' Performance On 'Veer Bal Diwas'; CM Mohan...

MP News: Govt School Teacher Halts Sanskrit Class, Assaults Guest Teacher For Refusing To Give...

MP News: Govt School Teacher Halts Sanskrit Class, Assaults Guest Teacher For Refusing To Give...