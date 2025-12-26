 MP News: Design A Logo For MP Govt's 'Sugam Transport Service' & Get A Chance To Win ₹5 Lakh Prize; Check Details Below
MP News: Design A Logo For MP Govt's 'Sugam Transport Service' & Get A Chance To Win ₹5 Lakh Prize; Check Details Below

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched the ‘Let’s Create a Logo’ competition for the Chief Minister Sugam Transport Service Scheme, offering a top prize of ₹5 lakh. Organised by MPYPIL, the contest is open nationwide to students, freelancers and agencies. Entries are due by January 30, 2026. Details are available on the Transport Department’s website.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Design A Logo For MP Govt's 'Sugam Transport Service' & Get A Chance To Win ₹5 Lakh Prize; Check Details Below | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government has announced a logo design competition named ‘Let’s Create a Logo’ for the newly approved Chief Minister Sugam Transport Service Scheme. Exciting part: The winner of the competition-- whose logo gets selected, can win prize worth Rs 5 Lakh!

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held on April 1, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. 

3 prizes announced

Three logos will be selected for prizes. The first prize is ₹5 lakh, the second prize ₹2 lakh, and the third prize ₹1 lakh.

Participants can submit their entries by email at admin.mpypil@mp.gov.in by January 30, 2026, 5 pm. 

Any changes in dates will also be announced on the official website.

The scheme aims to strengthen public bus services and improve passenger transport across the state. Under the plan, public bus services will be operated through a newly formed state transport undertaking.

For this purpose, a state-level holding company named Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited (MPYPIL) has been established, which is being chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The company will provide organised, safe, comfortable and modern public transport services on all routes in the state.

Open for all

MPYPIL’s ‘Let’s Create a Logo’ competition invites students from art and related fields, freelance artists and professional agencies from across the country to participate. 

Designers are especially encouraged to include a Sanskrit tagline, similar to LIC’s famous motto ‘ योगक्षेमं वहाम्यहम् (Yogakshemam Vahamyaham).’

Details of the competition, including rules, terms and conditions and the application form and all other details are available on the Transport Department’s official website www.transport.mp.gov.in.

