 MP News: Boarding Express Train To Delhi Or Mumbai From Bhopal? Brace For Higher Fares
Passengers travelling by express trains from Bhopal to Delhi or Mumbai will have to pay higher fares from Friday following Railways' fare rationalisation. Sleeper and first-class ordinary fares have increased by 1 paise per km, while mail/express AC and non-AC fares rose by 2 paise per km, resulting in a hike of Rs 14–15 for long-distance journeys.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Come Friday, passengers boarding express trains from Bhopal to travel to New Delhi or Mumbai would have to shell out Rs 14 and Rs 15 more, respectively.

The hike in ticket prices follows the Railways’ decision to rationalise fares. The fare for sleeper ordinary and first class tickets has increased by 1 paisa/km. For AC and non-AC classes in mail/express trains, it has been hiked by 2 paise/km. 

Given how Prayagraj is around 700 kilometers away from Bhopal, an express train ticket will now cost Rs 14 more. As the distance between Hyderabad and Bhopal is also around 700 kilometers, passengers will have to pay Rs 14 more for mail/express train tickets. Similarly, travelling to Patna from Bhopal via a mail/express train will cost passengers Rs 15 more. 

WCR Chief Public Relations Officer Kamal Talreja told the Free Press, “The Railways has rationalised its passenger fare structure with effect from  December 26, 2025.

In sleeper class ordinary and first class ordinary, fares have been revised uniformly at the rate of 1 paise per kilometre for non-suburban journeys, ensuring a gradual and limited increase in fares.

In mail/express trains, the fare increase has been rationalised at 2 paise per kilometre across non-AC and AC classes. So, from Bhopal-Delhi distance is around 700 kilometer so it will be Rs 14 more and similarly, Bhopal -Mumbai distance is 850 kilometre, so hike will not be more than Rs 15. same will be for Jabalpur-Delhi and Jabalpur-Mumbai as distance is around 1,000 kilometer.”

MP News: Boarding Express Train To Delhi Or Mumbai From Bhopal? Brace For Higher Fares

