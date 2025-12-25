 MP News: 80 Labourers Held Hostage in Maharashtra, Ashoknagar MLA Brijendra Singh Yadav Warns Police Action
Around 80 labourers from Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh were allegedly held captive in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, forced to work without pay and denied contact with families. MLA Brijendra Singh Yadav intervened after families raised concerns, warning police action. Authorities say the workers are safe and are being brought back home.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Around 80 rural labourers from Ashoknagar were allegedly held captive in Solapur district of Maharashtra, where they were forced to work and were not allowed to contact their families or move freely.

MLA Brijendra Singh Yadav spoke to Ashoknagar Superintendent of Police and warned that if the workers were not freed within one day, a police team would be sent from Ashoknagar to rescue them.

The labourers from the Mungawali area of the district. After losing contact with the workers, worried family members approached Mungawali MLA Brijendra Singh Yadav for help.

MLA Yadav informed the local Superintendent of Police about the situation. Following this, the local police managed to rescue the workers from one location.

However, the people for whom the labourers were working allegedly took them to another place and again stopped them from leaving.

The families once again reached the MLA and informed him about the new location where the workers were being held.

MLA Brijendra Singh Yadav assured the families that all workers would be freed. He said that if needed, he would personally go to Maharashtra to ensure their release.

Jaroli village sarpanch Khalak Singh Yadav said that workers from Belai, Jaroli Buzurg, Tinsi, and nearby villages had gone to Maharashtra for sugarcane cutting work. They were neither paid wages nor allowed to return. Two workers managed to escape and informed families about the situation. Police officials said all workers are safe and are being brought back home, though it may take one or two days due to distance.

