MP News: Woman Accuses Female Cop Of Framing Her In False Case Of Illegal Liquor & Demanding ₹1 Lakh For Settlement In Chhatarpur

MP News: Woman Alleges Assault, Corruption, Extortion, And False Case Threats By Women’s Police Station In-Charge In Chhatarpur; Probe Ordered |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur has accused the in-charge of the Women’s Police Station of assaulting her, framing her in false case of illegal liquor and then extorting money to settle the matter.

According to reports, a woman identified as Pooja Prajapati, wife of Ramkishore Prajapati, a resident of Ward Number 01, created a commotion in the SP office while narrating her ordeal.

According to the complainant, on the evening of December 24, Women's Police Station In-charge Pratibha Srivastava, along with police personnel, entered her house and brutally assaulted the woman. She claimed that Champa Devi Pal and a tenant, Saniya Khan, were also assaulted during the incident.

It is alleged that Champa Devi was beaten with an iron object and wires, resulting in serious injuries to her neck and shoulder.

The victim also alleged that the Women's Police Station in charge falsely accused her of selling illegal liquor and demanded one lakh rupees to settle the matter. She also alleged that when she refused to pay, the officer forcibly extorted 30,000 rupees from her.

Senior officials have assured a fair investigation into the matter, while the Orchha Road Police Station in-charge, who arrived at the scene, managed to control the situation after considerable effort.

Upon receiving information about the disturbance, Orchha Road Police Station In-charge Deepak Yadav arrived at the scene and pacified the situation. The SP's office has accepted the application and ordered an investigation into the matter.

Police officials stated that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated, and if any police officer or employee is found guilty, strict legal action will be taken against them.