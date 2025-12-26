MP News: Former CM Kamal Nath Seeks Minister Vishvas Sarang’s Apology After Loan Waiver Scheme Remark |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday criticised state cooperative minister Vishvas Sarang over his recent statement about the farm loan waiver scheme rolled out under his government and sought an apology from the Narela MLA.

Nath’s statement comes a day after Sarang had blamed the Congress government's farm loan scheme for the poor condition of cooperative banks in the state.

In a post on X, Nath wrote, “The truth is that as soon as I took oath as the Chief Minister in the Congress government, the first thing I did was waive farmers’ loans. The Congress government waived loans worth Rs 11,646.96 crore for 26,95,381 (approximately 27 lakh) farmers in two phases.”

“If the BJP hadn’t toppled the government, the remaining farmers’ loans would have been waived off,” he wrote further.