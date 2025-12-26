Bhopal News: Gandhi Medical College Develops Hi-Tech Lab For Research On Diseases | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A research laboratory has been set up at Gandhi Medical College, which is the first such research facility in any medical college in the state, according to GMC officials.

The high-tech laboratory has been developed for research on diseases, especially cancer, tuberculosis and other viral and bacterial diseases.

Gandhi Medical College has developed the laboratory on its own to promote research and easy diagnosis of viral and bacterial diseases, according to officials.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) team is going to visit GMC next month for inspection before making it functional,” Dr Atul Shrivastava, principal investigator, National Cancer Registry Programme, told Free Press.

The inspection aims to assess the infrastructure, quality, and progress of research labs, possibly for approval or to ensure adherence to guidelines. The visit will involve officials from ICMR assessing lab facilities, research protocols and potential for further health research development at GMC.

This supports ICMR's broader mission to bolster regional health research capacities, as seen with the establishment of regional labs across the country, Dr Shrivastava added.