MP News: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Runs Over 5, Kills 2 In Morena; Escapes From Custody -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP Yuva Morcha leader allegedly ran his speeding car over five people, leading to the death of two and injuries to three others in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.

The incident broke out in the Porsa town of Morena district late Friday night.

The accused was identified as Dipendra Bhadoria, the town unit president of BJP Yuva Morcha.

According to information, Bhadoria was driving at a high speed when he hit five people. After this, his car also collided with another vehicle.

Angry local residents caught the accused at the spot and beat him before handing him over to the police.

#WATCH | Local Thrash BJP Yuva Morcha Leader After He Runs Over 5 People, Kil*ing 2, In MP's #Morena District#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/BGhRYyEGt0 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 27, 2025

Accused escapes from police custody

However, the accused allegedly escaped from police custody soon after, which further angered the public.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol. Three of the injured belong to the same family. Two people lost their lives in the incident.

Protesters block National Highway

Following the accident, protesters blocked the National Highway for nearly two hours. They accused the police of helping the BJP leader escape and demanded his immediate arrest.

After receiving information, SDOP Ravi Bhadoria reached the spot and assured the protesters that the accused would be arrested soon. After this assurance, the highway blockade was lifted.

One injured refuses treatment, 2 critical

Out of the injured, two were referred to Morena district hospital in serious condition.

One injured youth refused medical treatment, saying he would not get treated until the accused is arrested. He also accused the police of allowing the accused to flee.

The incident has created strong resentment in the area and police action is under public scrutiny.