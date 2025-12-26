 Bhopal News: Plates Of Radiant Warmers Crack; MPHCL Under Scanner
Two of the 15 radiant warmers supplied to Hamidia Hospital were found to be defective. The corner of acrylic plate of one warmer was found broken, and the plate of the other warmer was cracked. The paediatrics department of Hamidia Hospital termed this a serious matter related to the safety of newborns, questioned the quality of the equipment, and informed the Health Corporation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
Bhopal News: Plates Of Radiant Warmers Crack; MPHCL Under Scanner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Health Corporation Limited (MPHCL) purchased approximately 900 radiant warmers for sub-health centers, district hospitals, and medical colleges in the state.

Their estimated cost is said to be Rs 6.5 crore. These warmers are used to regulate temperature of newborn babies, where any lapse in safety standards can have serious consequences.

Two of the 15 radiant warmers supplied to Hamidia Hospital were found to be defective. The corner of the acrylic plate of one warmer was found broken, and the plate of the other warmer was cracked.

The paediatrics department of Hamidia Hospital termed this a serious matter related to the safety of newborns, questioned the quality of the equipment, and informed the Health Corporation.

After receiving the complaint, the MD sent a team from health corporation to Hamidia Hospital on December 18 to inspect the equipment. Complaints were reportedly received from other districts, including Raisen.

MPHCL MD Mayank Agrawal said that corporation was verifying the facts on the basis of complaints regarding cracking plates of radiant warmers.

