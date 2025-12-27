 MP News: Portion Of Heritage-Style Entry Gate Collapses In Gwalior; Collector Orders Probe -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Portion Of Heritage-Style Entry Gate Collapses In Gwalior; Collector Orders Probe -- VIDEO

MP News: Portion Of Heritage-Style Entry Gate Collapses In Gwalior; Collector Orders Probe -- VIDEO

A portion of a heritage-style entry gate under Gwalior’s Smart City project collapsed on Friday after a JCB hit the structure during construction. No injuries were reported as the road was empty at the time. The ₹2-crore gate is part of a larger project to build four heritage entry gates. An inquiry has been ordered.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Portion Of Heritage-Style Entry Gate Collapses In Gwalior; Collector Orders Probe -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A portion of a heritage-style entry gate being built under the Smart City project in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior collapsed, a video of which has surfaced on social media. 

The incident took place on Friday on Bhind Road, near the Jhansi - Agra highway bridge, ahead of Maharajpura.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the matter as no vehicle or pedestrian was passing through the area at the time of the incident. 

The gate is being constructed on the route used by people entering Gwalior from Bhind.

FPJ Shorts
Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan Fans Are In For Treat On Superstar's Birthday - Watch
Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan Fans Are In For Treat On Superstar's Birthday - Watch
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Theatre Management Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed By Hyderabad Police
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Theatre Management Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed By Hyderabad Police
Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash
Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash
After Electoral Successes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Faces Fresh Political And Investment Challenges As 2026 Looms
After Electoral Successes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Faces Fresh Political And Investment Challenges As 2026 Looms

The structure is designed as a replica of the historic Gwalior Fort and aims to showcase the city’s identity and heritage. The cost of the gate is around ₹2 crore.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh December 27, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave Lowers Night Temperatures, Dense Fog Hits...
article-image

According to officials, construction work was underway when a JCB machine accidentally hit the wall of the gate during excavation work. 

Due to the impact, a portion of the structure collapsed, while another part remained leaning against the wall.

The road witnesses heavy traffic round the clock, including two-wheelers, cars and goods vehicles. Officials said the incident could have turned serious if it had happened during peak hours.

Collector, Municipal Commissioner visits site

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan and Municipal Commissioner Sangh Priya visited the site and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Four such entry gates are being constructed in Gwalior at a cost of about ₹2 crore each. 

The project is considered one of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s dream projects and is aimed at reflecting the city’s historical and cultural heritage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Portion Of Heritage-Style Entry Gate Collapses In Gwalior; Collector Orders Probe -- VIDEO

MP News: Portion Of Heritage-Style Entry Gate Collapses In Gwalior; Collector Orders Probe -- VIDEO

Jabalpur Updates: Woman SHG President Assaulted; House Property Vandelised By Miscreants In 2...

Jabalpur Updates: Woman SHG President Assaulted; House Property Vandelised By Miscreants In 2...

Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Timber Market Second Time In A Month; 4 Workers Injured,...

Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Timber Market Second Time In A Month; 4 Workers Injured,...

MP News: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fighting Bulls Attack Him In Morena; CCTV Clip Surfaces

MP News: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fighting Bulls Attack Him In Morena; CCTV Clip Surfaces

MP News: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Runs Over 5, Kills 2 In Morena; Escapes From Custody -- VIDEO

MP News: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Runs Over 5, Kills 2 In Morena; Escapes From Custody -- VIDEO