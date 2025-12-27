MP News: Portion Of Heritage-Style Entry Gate Collapses In Gwalior; Collector Orders Probe -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A portion of a heritage-style entry gate being built under the Smart City project in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior collapsed, a video of which has surfaced on social media.

The incident took place on Friday on Bhind Road, near the Jhansi - Agra highway bridge, ahead of Maharajpura.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the matter as no vehicle or pedestrian was passing through the area at the time of the incident.

The gate is being constructed on the route used by people entering Gwalior from Bhind.

The structure is designed as a replica of the historic Gwalior Fort and aims to showcase the city’s identity and heritage. The cost of the gate is around ₹2 crore.

According to officials, construction work was underway when a JCB machine accidentally hit the wall of the gate during excavation work.

Due to the impact, a portion of the structure collapsed, while another part remained leaning against the wall.

The road witnesses heavy traffic round the clock, including two-wheelers, cars and goods vehicles. Officials said the incident could have turned serious if it had happened during peak hours.

Collector, Municipal Commissioner visits site

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan and Municipal Commissioner Sangh Priya visited the site and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Four such entry gates are being constructed in Gwalior at a cost of about ₹2 crore each.

The project is considered one of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s dream projects and is aimed at reflecting the city’s historical and cultural heritage.